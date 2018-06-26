‘Just a mistake’: Malaysia’s PM Dr Mahathir finds no issue with Lim Guan Eng’s controversial use of Chinese in official statements

It was just a minor mistake, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Reuters

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has dismissed criticisms aimed at Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for publishing official ministerial statements in Chinese and said the unprecedented move was simply “a mistake”.

The Star quoted Dr Mahathir as saying: “It’s a minor mistake, I don’t want to make it an issue. Sometimes we make mistakes.”

“I think he issued it in three languages, but for the Chinese audience he issued a statement in Chinese, that’s all,” he added.

After drawing flak for issuing trilingual statements – the other two languages being Behasa Melayu and English – for earlier ministerial matters, Lim ironically posted a purely Chinese statement on his Facebook page on Sunday (Jun 24) to defend his use of the language.

According to Malay Mail, one of the earlier statements comprised policy updates on the Tun Razak Exchange project and attracted criticism from a Facebook page aligned to the former Barisan Nasional government.

In his Facebook post, he quoted Section 152 (1) of the Federal Constitution which states that no person is prohibited from using, teaching or learning other languages.

Responding to the criticism, Lim said he would not change his stand on the matter and would continue to publish statements by the Finance Ministry primarily in Behasa Melayu and English, with Chinese versions to be included where necessary.

The Facebook post provoked the ire of social media users and politicians as translation tools had to be used to comprehend his remarks.

Even Pakatan Harapan and Umno party leaders have shown disapproval of Lim’s controversial decision, with some claiming the move to be racist and a detriment to racial harmony.

When asked if he would advise Lim to stop releasing statements in Chinese, Dr Mahathir said: “We are not going to advise. He made a mistake, not intentional. He can issue a statement where he is empowered. When the announcement should be made by him, and that’s what he has done.

