Takeaway firm Just Eat lost its CEO after only 16 months

caption Just Eat’s CEO is stepping down. source Shutterstock

Just Eat announced on Monday that CEO Peter Plumb is stepping down effective immediately.

His position will be temporarily filled by chief customer officer Peter Duffy.

Plumb has only been in the role for 16 months, taking the top job in July 2017.

Just Eat, the UK’s largest food delivery company, announced on Monday that its CEO Peter Plumb is stepping down.

Plumb took over the role in July 2017, and chief customer officer Peter Duffy will act as an interim CEO while the company looks for someone permanent.

“The Board would like to thank Peter Plumb for setting Just Eat on a new course which better places it to address a much larger and rapidly expanding market. We wish him well for the future,” Just Eat Chairman Mike Evans said in a statement.

“2018 was another year of strong growth for the Group. The business is in good health, and now is the right time for me to step aside and make way for a new leader for the next exciting wave of growth,” Plumb said.

Just Eat has recently faced fresh competition in the form of of Uber Eats and Deliveroo, the UK’s homegrown food delivery startup. Rumours that Uber might buy Deliveroo hit Just Eat’s shares in September.

Read more: $2 billion takeaway startup Deliveroo lost its CTO, chief people officer, and chief legal officer in a big reshuffle

Just Eat said it is expecting full year 2019 revenue of between £1 billion ($1.3 billion) and £1.1 billion ($1.4 billion) and underlying EBITDA between £185 million ($238 million) and £205 million ($264 million), excluding Brazil and Mexico.