Amazon has a relatively unknown section of deals exclusively for Prime members — here are 5 of the standouts

You can find pretty much any product on Amazon, and the vast selection makes Amazon Prime a worthwhile expense for over 100 million subscribers.

“Free” two-day shipping may be the main reason most people are willing to pay $119 a year for the service, but being a Prime member comes with many other perks.

Amazon’s Just for Prime is a section dedicated to exclusive deals and discounts for Prime members. We checked out the section and found five standout offerings Prime members can take advantage of right now.

Amazon is full of things to discover, from new private labels to hidden services and special discounts.

Nearly every time I shop on the site, I stumble upon a new section I’ve never even heard of before. My latest find being the Just for Prime section, where Prime members can find exclusive deals, discounts, and offers just for them. As if you didn’t already have more than enough reasons to justify your Amazon Prime membership, here’s another.

Most of the deals are on Amazon’s own products and services, like discounts on Audible, Whole Foods deliveries, and Fire tablets. I found five standouts that are worth taking advantage of, but you can always scope out the page yourself to find other deals you might want to shop.

Keep reading for five of the best exclusive deals and discounts you can take advantage of right now with your Amazon Prime membership.

Get $10 off your first Whole Foods delivery with Prime Now

source Whole Foods

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get two-hour free delivery for groceries, toiletries, and plenty of other household items with Prime Now. This service picks up the products for you, then has them delivered straight to your door – so you can essentially go grocery shopping without ever leaving the couch. If you have a Whole Foods near you, and also have an Amazon Prime account, you can get $10 off your first order with code “SAVE10WF“.

Get $10 off your first order of $20 or more with Amazon Restaurants

source Flé Flé Grill Instagram

Restaurant delivery services are becoming more and more popular, and for good reason – you get all of the deliciousness of eating at your favorite restaurants with the convenience of never leaving your house.

While lesser-known than many of its competitors, Amazon is in in the food delivery game too. Amazon Restaurants has a solid selection of restaurants, though they haven’t expanded to all cities yet. Put in your zip code to see the restaurant offerings near you. If you see something you like, order it – because right now you can save $10 on your first Amazon Restaurants order of $20 or more with code “10EAT“.

Get two free audiobooks with an Audible free trial

source Audible

If you love to read, but find that you don’t have much time in the day to actually sit down with a book, Audible is a great alternative. You can listen to audiobooks wherever you are with the free Audible app – so whether you’re at the gym, standing on a crowded subway, or in the car, you can get your fix by listening to new stories.

Usually Audible costs $14.95 a month, which includes one regular audiobook and two Audible original audiobooks of your choice. You can always swap an audiobook for free if you decide that you’re not loving the story. Once chosen though, you can keep your audiobooks forever – even after you’ve cancelled your membership. If you’re interested in giving Audible a try, now’s a great time. When you sign up for a month-long free trial, you’ll get two audiobooks completely free.

Get 5% cash back at Amazon and Whole Foods with the Prime Visa Signature Card

source Remi Rosmarin / Amazon

Chances are if you’ve decided that a Prime membership is a worthwhile cost, you spend a good amount of money buying products on Amazon. If that’s the case, why not get 5% cash back on all of those Amazon purchases? The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is an exclusive card for Prime members with no annual fee and 5% cash back at Amazon and Whole Foods. You also get 2% cash back at restaurants, drugstores, and gas stations, and 1% back on all other purchases. Plus, Amazon will throw in a $70 Amazon gift card when you get approved.

Save $50 on a Fire HD 10 tablet

source Amazon

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet looks sleek, performs streaming tasks well, and is particularly user-friendly. The tablet even impressed one of our reporters, who happens to be a long-time iPad owner. One of the advantages of this tablet is once it’s set up, your Amazon account will be automatically linked – so you can access your Kindle books and anything else you’ve bought with the site. Having all of this baked right into the tablet makes it a great choice for anyone, but particularly for frequent Amazon users. Plus, if you have Prime you can save $50 and get the Fire HD 10 tablet for just $99.99.