A popular salad chain is ditching beef for good and replacing it with Beyond Meat

caption Just Salad is breaking up with beef. source Courtesy of Just Salad

Salad chain Just Salad is replacing its beef menu item with a Beyond Meat offering starting Thursday.

Just Salad‘s new Beyond meatball will be available nationwide as a topping for wraps and bowls. The chain’s Smokehouse Steak Salad will be removed from the menu.

Although many chains like Burger King and Dunkin‘ have embraced plant-based meat alternatives, Just Salad will become the first chain to eliminate beef entirely from its menu in favor of one.

Just Salad is breaking up with beef.

The New York-based chain has over 30 US locations and serves salads, wraps, bowls, and smoothies. Starting Thursday, Just Salad is removing its beef offering, the Smokehouse Steak Salad, from its US menu. Instead, diners will be able to add the Beyond meatball to any wrap or bowl.

Countless chains have added plant-based meat substitutes from companies including Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods to their menus. Burger King rolled out its Impossible Whopper nationwide in August, while Dunkin’ released a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich in July.

But Just Salad is the first chain to entirely remove beef from its menu and replace it with a plant-based meat substitute.

“We know red meat’s incredibly wasteful and has a huge carbon footprint, so we decided to remove grass-fed steak from our menu and replace that with Beyond Meat,” Just Salad’s chief sustainability officer, Janani Lee, told Business Insider.

According to a study by the University of Michigan, Beyond Meat production generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions than beef production, and it requires 46% less energy.

Eliminating beef from the menu is just one step Lee is taking to achieve the company’s “planet over profit” mission. Lee said that although the company’s next focus is eliminating all single-use plastic by the end of 2021, it will continue to revise its menu offerings to be more sustainable.

The chain is also hitting the fast-growing keto trend by adding a new keto zoodle bowl featuring the Beyond meatball, also available starting Thursday.