JustCo Expands Network of Co-working Centres in Shanghai with Newly Secured Space at LL Land Tower

With close to 40 centres across APAC, JustCo continues with heady expansion to serve the increasing demand from large corporates and Fortune 500 companies

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 17 September 2019 – JustCo, Asia’s leading flexible coworking space provider, further expands into Shanghai, with a newly secured space at LL Land Tower. Slated to open in Q4 2019, this marks JustCo’s third and largest space in Shanghai, spanning 35,000 square feet across two levels.

Located at the heart of Jing’an Central Business District on Nanjing West Road, JustCo at LL Land Tower will offer flexible workspace solutions in response to the increasing demand from large corporates and multinational companies. Its two other centres are located at Raffles City Changning and Wheelock Square.

In recent years, coworking space providers like JustCo have been major disruptors in the real estate industry as more businesses choose flexible shared workspace over traditional office. Companies both small and large are seeing the value of being housed in a co-working space like JustCo, as it offers lease flexibility, cost savings, community engagement and regional access. On a large physical platform like JustCo, members can seek new connections and harness the collaborative energy in a co-working culture.





Above: Reception area at the new JustCo at LL Land Tower, located within Jing’an Central Business District

JustCo members gain access to exclusive curated networking events, discover collaboration opportunities and be entitled to exclusive perks with strategic partners such as Hubspot, The Ritz Carton Hotel and JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai. They will also be instantly connected to an ever-growing community of dynamic individuals and businesses via the JustCo App, allowing business match-making and connections across the region.

The modern and inspiring workspace at JustCo at LL Land Tower will feature a games area decked with a playstation gaming console and reading area to encourage work-life balance, multiple phone booths to boost workplace productivity and a spacious event space and breakout area to hold a variety of lifestyle and professional events. Members can also expect well-designed private suites, hot-desking area, pantry with complimentary coffee and tea, collaborative corners to facilitate meetings and discussions in a casual setting and more.

In fuelling JustCo’s accelerated growth across Asia Pacific, the investment of US$177 million from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, and multi-national property company, Frasers Property Limited, played a crucial role in allowing JustCo to gain stronger foothold in the market and also ramp up its technology solutions.

According to a report by Colliers, Shanghai reflected the highest growth rate of over 40% in the flexible workspace sector in 20181. In the last few years, co-working spaces have expanded from a few sizeable venues to 670 locations in China’s key cities2.

“Shanghai is a competitive market with huge potential in the coworking sector. Being the only Asian co-working space provider with multi-city presence in Asia Pacific, we are confident that our localisation strategy, Asian hospitality, centre quality and strong track record will gain us a strong foothold in Shanghai. With an aim to build the ‘Future of Work’, JustCo will also be piloting smart digital workspaces to enhance members’ experience. We are creating a mega integrated platform to build a dense network that can help drive success to our members and their businesses,” says Kong Wan Sing, Founder and CEO of JustCo.

To date, JustCo has close to 40 centres across eight key cities in Asia, including Singapore, Bangkok, Shanghai, Jakarta, Seoul, Sydney, Melbourne and Taipei.





1 The Flexible Workspace Outlook Report

2 Grade A Office Demand in China: Where it'll be





About JustCo

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, JustCo is Asia’s leading premium flexible workspace provider. We continually disrupt the status quo and redefine collaborative working.

In our communities, we connect dynamic entrepreneurs, start-ups and large corporations. People are at the heart of what we do, as we create networking events and strategic partnerships for our members and partners to gain insights, collaborate, and help each other. Our passion for customer satisfaction ensures our members find comfort and peace of mind — the same JustCo hospitality, no matter where they are.

We make work better by revolutionising how people work, empowering our ever-growing community with exceptional flexibility, opportunities and experiences.

