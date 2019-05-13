JustCo’s Network Surpasses 30 Co-working Centres across APAC, with three locations secured in Taiwan’s financial districts

New spaces in Taipei follows JustCo’s expansion to Seoul, Melbourne and Sydney

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 13 May 2019 – JustCo, one of Asia’s leading premium flexible workspace providers, has secured three new centres in the region, with a new market entry into Taipei. Located at the Xinyi, Songshan and Zhongshan financial districts, JustCo’s has expanded its portfolio to 32 centres across the region, making this its eighth city entered.





Lounge and Breakout Area at JustCo at Minsheng Jianguo, situated within a Grade-A building comprising offices and a business hotel

The expansion, part of the brand’s plans to triple its regional footprint in Asia Pacific within a year to more than one and a half million sq ft by the first half of 2019, follows announcements earlier this year of centres planned in South Korea and Australia. To date, JustCo has co-working centres operating in Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney with soon-to-open centres in Melbourne.

JustCo’s flagship centre in Taiwan will be situated within a new mixed development, Dian Shih building, comprising of an office tower on the upper floors and an interconnected hotel, Hanns House, on the lower floors. Both working professionals and hotel guests can benefit from a shared pool of coworking and hotel facilities and services available at Dian Shih, inclusive of Hanns House’s dining options, gym, as well as JustCo’s shared workspace, community events and more. Due to open in the second half of 2019, JustCo at Dian Shih will occupy the entire office tower spanning 65,000 sq ft across seven storeys, offering a captivating and amazing view of the iconic Taipei 101 and Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall. The space will also feature a dedicated JustCo lobby along with a full suite of facilities, including shower rooms and more.

Centrally located in the Zhongshan district, the second JustCo centre is located at Minsheng Jianguo, within a Grade-A building comprising offices and a business hotel, targeted to open in Q3 this year. Spanning 70,000 sq ft across two storeys, this will be JustCo’s largest centre in Taiwan to date and will include a games corner with basketball machine, as well as spacious meeting rooms and event spaces to accommodate 40 and 150 guests respectively. The centre at Minsheng Jianguo will also house JustCo’s first enterprise client in Taiwan — a multinational pharmaceutical company — for a workforce of over 400 staff. As a leader in providing bespoke workspace solutions for large corporates, JustCo helps to conceptualise and customise large office spaces according to every company’s unique identity and needs, turning their workspace vision into reality. JustCo has seen many large corporates including Fortune 500 companies increasingly adopting the co-working concept as they enjoy cost savings, workspace flexibility, and community programmes that allow their employees to seek new connections and harness the collaborative energy in a co-working culture.

At the third centre located in Songshan district, JustCo at Hung Tai Financial Plaza will span 60,000 sq ft across two levels, interconnected by a modern stairway. Situated at the premier office area in Taipei, JustCo will introduce a large and multi-faceted community to the district, and inject new energy, vibrancy and footfall to the building and its surroundings. Slated to open in Q3 2019, JustCo at Hung Tai Financial Plaza showcases bright, modern and innovative workspaces with phone booths, six meeting rooms, one nursing room, a well-stocked common pantry, an event space to accommodate up to 100 guests, as well as rest and recreational facilities such as foosball and dartboards. Members will form part of the greater community and partake in specially curated events and networking sessions specially curated by JustCo.

Localisation is at the heart of each centre’s design and aesthetics and JustCo’s new centres will draw inspiration from materials and feature commonly found in traditional Taiwanese architecture, such as bamboo, bricks, and arches. As a tribute to Taiwan’s national drive towards sustainability and upcycling, recycled materials will also be creatively incorporated in the design and furniture alongside a play of colours to inject vibrancy within the space.

Since 2015, JustCo has grown its footprint tenfold across the region. Driving this rapid growth are strategic partnerships and joint investments with key industry players. In 2018, JustCo announced a joint investment of US$177 million with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and multinational property company Frasers Property to support the growth of its co-working platform in Asia Pacific. JustCo also has partnerships with well-known conglomerates such as Sansiri in Thailand, as well as Gunung Sewu in Indonesia.

Key to JustCo’s expansion strategy, these partnerships have enabled JustCo to take on new leases and secure co-working spaces within iconic buildings in prime locations across the region, such as the Seoul Finance Centre in Korea, which is owned and managed by GIC, as well as China Square Central in Singapore, owned by Frasers Property.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kong Wan Sing said, “Our expansion in the last 12 months has been the strongest for us, with 22 locations secured or opened. Our foray into new markets such as Taiwan, South Korea and Australia will provide greater regional access to our members, allowing them to tap into a larger network for more collaboration and networking opportunities. As we continue to expand, we are also ensuring that our ‘software’ and systems such as our JustCo App are consistently improved to not only complement but drive greater synergy at all our co-working centres across the markets.”

For high resolution images, kindly click here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2qx8iedg0m808ra/AACfLGJlCO6AywsaHk7MVhxEa?dl=0





About JustCo

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, JustCo is Asia’s leading premium flexible workspace provider. We continually disrupt the status quo and redefine collaborative working.

In our communities, we connect dynamic entrepreneurs, start-ups and large corporations. People are at the heart of what we do, as we create networking events and strategic partnerships for our members and partners to gain insights, collaborate, and help each other. Our passion for customer satisfaction ensures our members find comfort and peace of mind — the same JustCo hospitality, no matter where they are.

We make work better by revolutionising how people work, empowering our ever-growing community with exceptional flexibility, opportunities and experiences.

Website: https://www.justcoglobal.com/tw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JustCoGlobal/

LinkedIn: https://sg.linkedin.com/company/justco

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justcoglobal









Our Locations





Singapore

6 Raffles Quay

20 Collyer Quay

120 Robinson Road

Asia Square Tower 2

AXA Tower

China Square Central (Opening in Q4 2019)

MacDonald House

Marina One (East Tower)

Marina One (West Tower)

Marina Square

Ocean Financial Centre (Verizon Innovation Community)

PWC Building

Samsung Hub

UIC Building

Westgate Tower





China [Shanghai]

Raffles City Changning

Wheelock Square





Indonesia [Jakarta]

AIA Central

Sequis Tower

The Plaza





Thailand [Bangkok]

AIA Sathorn Tower

Capital Tower, All Seasons Place

Samyan Mitrtown (Opening in Q3 2019)





South Korea [Seoul]

Ferrum Tower

Seoul Finance Centre (Opening in Q2 2019)





Australia [Melbourne]

276 Flinders Street (Opening in Q3 2019)

15 William Street (Opening in Q2 2019)





Australia [Sydney]

175 Pitt Street

60 Margaret Street (Opening in Q3 2019)





Taiwan [Taipei]