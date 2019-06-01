The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly preparing an antitrust case against Google

caption Google CEO Sundar Pichai source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Justice Department is planning an antitrust investigation involving Google, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday.

According to the report, Google will be investigated by the Justice Department over its search and other businesses.

Per the Journal, the Justice Department has already been in touch with third party critics of Google.

Antitrust investigations can be carried out by the Justice Department or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), but according the report, the Justice Department will be carrying out the probe.

Google did not immediatly repspond to Business Insider’s request to confirm the case.

The news amid growing calls for major tech companies like Google and Facebook to be broken up. Democratic Presidential Elizabeth Warren has led the charge, publishing her plan to “unwind” big tech companies in a Medium post this March.

Warren has showed no signs of shying away from her plan, as “Break Up Big Tech” billboards were spotted near a busy San Francisco train station earlier this week.

This story is developing.