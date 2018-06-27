Justice Kennedy announces retirement, meaning Trump could reshape the Supreme Court for years to come

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he will retire on July 31.

The centrist has been on the bench since 1988, and was often considered the swing vote in a number of major cases.

President Donald Trump is expected to fill the vacancy, and has previously released a shortlist of conservative judges he may choose from.

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring from the bench on July 31, he announced Wednesday.

The news means that President Donald Trump will get to nominate another justice, further tilting the court to the right, potentially for decades to come.

Kennedy, who turns 82 in July, has served for over 30 years and four months. He is the longest-serving justice currently on the court.

“It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those years on the Supreme Court,” Kennedy said in a statement.

Kennedy, a centrist, was often considered the swing vote on a number of major decisions. He cast the deciding vote on cases such as the landmark Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission in 2010, which loosened campaign finance restrictions.

Rumors that Kennedy could retire in Trump’s first term had been swirling for more than a year. Trump has even written up a shortlist for potential nominees, each of them conservative judges.

Trump’s last nominee, Justice Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed by the Senate in April 2017 and has filled a similar role on the court as the ultra-conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in March 2016.

The White House has previously said that Trump intends to pick more justices “in the mold of Justice Gorsuch.”

The oldest member currently on the court is Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is 85 years old. She’s one of the most liberal justices, and Democrats hope she and the other three liberal-leaning members of the court can stay in order to ward off Trump getting to appoint a third justice.

Supreme Court justices get lifetime appointments, which usually only end if they decide to retire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.