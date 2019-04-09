RANKED: All the DC movies from ‘Man of Steel’ to ‘Shazam’

caption Zachery Levi and Asher Angel in “Shazam.” source Warner Bros.

Warning: There are some mild spoilers ahead for “Shazam,” as well as other DC movies.

INSIDER ranks the movies in Warner Bros.’ DCEU from worst to best.

“Suicide Squad” is easily the worst of the bunch while “Wonder Woman” is the best. “Shazam” is one of the better of the bunch.

“Shazam” is in theaters and it’s the funniest of all the movies in the DC extended universe.

The superhero movie, featuring Billy Batson (Asher Angel) as a teenager who can transform into a superhero (Zachary Levi) by saying the word Shazam delighted audiences making a cool $53 million at the box office opening weekend.

Fans will quickly want to compare it to the studio’s other DC extended universe releases and know whether or not it’s better than 2016’s “Batman v Superman” or if it holds a candle to “Wonder Woman.”

Those two answers are simple. But how does “Shazam” stack up against every movie in DC’s extended universe? Pretty well. Keep reading to see every DCEU movie from “Man of Steel” to “Shazam,” ranked.

7. “Suicide Squad” is not only the DCEU’s worst installment, it’s easily one of the worst superhero movies ever made. And that’s a bummer.

caption Sorry puddin’. Will Smith and Harley Quinn couldn’t save this film. source Warner Bros.

Though Margot Robbie’s take on Harley Quinn won over fans and inspired a hit Halloween costume and cosplay, there’s not much else anyone loved about this movie.

The film was overstuffed with too many uninteresting characters, a comical CG mess of a villain, and Jared Leto’s strange gangster, tattooed take on the Joker wasn’t well-received.

Despite making over $746 million at the box office, “Suicide Squad” is in leagues with other superhero movie abominations including “Elektra,” “Catwoman,” and Fox’s recent “Fantastic Four” reboot attempt. Here’s to hoping James Gunn can do better with his take on the group in 2021’s “The Suicide Squad.”

6. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” was supposed to be a huge all-out brawl between the Caped Crusader and Man of Steel, but it turned into a two-and-a-half hour slog and the Wonder Woman show.

caption Yes, Batman, you should be bowing your head in shame. source Warner Bros

When the addition of Wonder Woman outshines two of the most popular superheroes known to man in their own movie, you have a problem.

The trailers promised a battle of the ages against the two titans, but gave audiences a mere tease of a savory smackdown. It didn’t help that their quarrel was resolved by the realization that the heroes’ moms share the same name. (I wish I was joking.)

I enjoyed Affleck’s take on an older Caped Crusader affected by PTSD more than most. I thought the film delivered a raw, realistic interpretation of the Gotham Knight. But Affleck and Gadot’s performances couldn’t save the film from its silly third act with another overly-processed CG villain.

From my review:

“It’s difficult to not feel like a lot of ‘Batman v Superman’ is an exhaustive – and expensive – effort from DC and Warner Bros. to catch up to Disney and Marvel’s well-oiled cinematic universe. The full title of the movie tells you what the movie is really all about: “Dawn of Justice.” This is the setup for 2017’s “Justice League.” While all the parts click by the film’s end, it’s a journey getting there. ‘BvS’ is a busy film with a lot of players involved in one overarching story while making sure there’s enough setup for future films. Sometimes the pacing feels rushed. When a villain is finally added into the mix, the film is nearly over.”

5. “Justice League” serves as a palate cleanser to the last two ensemble movies with some fresh, eager faces, but they get lost in a lame story with a silly, forgetful CG-rendered villain.

caption Sorry, Diana. There just isn’t a lot that’s wonderful about “Justice League.” source Warner Bros.

The first reviews for “Justice League” criticized the film for its lack of a villain worthy of the DC superheroes, awful CG, and a lame story.

While the film has a few stand-out performances from Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Gal Gadot’s popular take on Wonder Woman, the group feels underutilized and rushed through a stuffed, generic story with a second-rate villain who isn’t even a main baddie of the Justice League.

You can see how much influence “Avengers” director Joss Whedon had in trying to deliver a lighter, more fun tone to the film. However, it seems certain aspects of the movie – like the villain and main plot – were so set in stone when he joined the film that he had to work with the hand dealt. At best, you can say the film is a restart button for the DCEU to start fresh.

4. “Shazam” is unquestionably funny with a charming Zachary Levi and a surprise ending, but other than that, the film is just OK.

caption Zachary Levi is the best part of “Shazam!” source Warner Bros.

“Shazam!” may not be a Batman or Superman movie, but boy is it filled with product placement for both heroes – from backpacks, to T-shirts, to an actual Batarang. When you can’t go an entire DC movie without reminding fans that your other heroes are still out there somewhere, maybe you should make sure you make a few good movies with those characters first.

That’s why it’s a bit wild that “Shazam!” is a pretty decent movie. It’s not the best superhero movie I’ve ever watched. The first half hour is a bit of a boorish slug. It picks up when Levi finally enters the picture. But honestly, this movie is just a superhero version of the movie “Big.”

For some reason, the DCEU continues down the path of terrible-looking CG villains in this movie with seven ghastly ghouls. They take you right out of the film a little. A surprise with several more superheroes showing up near the film’s end makes up for some of the film’s less inspired moments.

If The Rock’s villainous Black Adam was in this movie, it would have been 10 times better. At the end of the day, “Shazam” is hilarious, but it’s not the DC movie we needed right now.

3. “Aquaman” has some visually dazzling scenes and Jason Momoa reimagines what it means to be the King of the Seven Seas.

caption Jason Momoa embodies a new, likable vision for Aquaman. source Warner Bros.

“Aquaman” has so much going on that it easily feels like several movies in one. I don’t necessarily believe “Aquaman” is better than “Shazam,” but visually, it has some much better shots, including the electric one of Jason Momoa and Amber Heard diving into the Trench-infested waters with only the light of a red flare to guide them out of harm’s way. (Click here to see what I’m talking about.)

Momoa is not only convincing as Aquaman here, but he also helped redefine the DC hero that became the punchline of every joke because of his original take on the character. Even if all of his jokes didn’t land in the film, it was easy to see Momoa had a blast as the King of the Seven Seas.

If the DCEU has gotten anything right, it’s been its female characters. Amber Heard, Margot Robbie, and Gal Gadot have done more for the DC’s movie universe than Batman and Superman and are more popular than any female characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the past two years, Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman have been among the top Halloween costumes for kids.

From my review:

“Director James Wan brings a fresh eye to the DC universe with some great and intense visual moments on screen, Jason Momoa is an excellent Aquaman, and the underwater sea world of Atlantis looks like something out of “Avatar.” But there are some things that feel too cartoonish, some jokes don’t quite land, and the film continues to make some mistakes of past Warner Bros.’ DC entries. For better or worse, the film is parts “Splash,” “The Lion King,” “National Treasure,” and an original Wan horror flick.”

2. “Man of Steel” isn’t perfect, but it’s a good coming-of-age story about a man trying to come to grips with being different.

caption I will defend “Man of Steel” until my dying day to all the naysayers. source Warner Bros.

Fans and critics alike were quick to tear “Man of Steel” down for Cavill’s portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman. Countless early reviews used the word “brooding” to describe the movie. The giant controversial action scene aside, anyone believing it was a depressing, dark film was missing the point of what Snyder was trying to do.

This movie wasn’t delivering us a full-fledged Superman. Instead, it was giving us a Clark Kent who was learning how to be Superman and accept the fact that it was OK he was different from everyone else.

From my review in 2013:

“Being an alien among humans is scary and director Zack Snyder drives this point home showing the world through a young Kent’s eyes. We know Superman has X-ray vision, super strength, heat vision, and supersonic hearing and that all sounds cool. In reality, it’s not. According to Snyder, Superman doesn’t see skeletons when seeing others. He sees people’s muscular systems. That’s terrifying. The simplest sounds – the opening of a door, getting out of a chair, and placing a coffee pot down are deafening … Is Henry Cavill the cheeriest Man of Steel? At the start of the film, no. But when your adopted parents are telling you to hide the special attribute that makes you unique, and you can’t answer back to the bullies who constantly refer to you as a freak – who could blame him? …A fitting alternate title for the film would be ‘Superman Begins.'”

1. “Wonder Woman” is still the best movie in the DCEU right now. It’s not even a competition.

caption The best scene in “Wonder Woman.” source Warner Bros.

So you’re not a fan of the third act where Wonder Woman’s taking out the bad guy. Who cares? The rest of the film more than makes up for it.

One of the best movie scenes of the year occurs about an hour into “Wonder Woman.” Actress Gal Gadot debuts the superhero costume as she steps out of the trenches and slowly makes her way across a war-torn stretch of land during World War I called “No Man’s Land,” an area no one has been able to cross in over a year.

Bullets ricochet off her bracelets and she moves faster across the barren wasteland until she clears the other side of danger. It’s a scene of many which brought mothers, daughters, and women to tears while seeing the film in theaters.

Our sister site Business Insider referred to “Wonder Woman” as one of the best superhero movies ever made:

“Not only does ‘Wonder Woman’ power through the potential pitfalls of the modern-day superhero movie – weak plot, boring villain, lackluster third act – but it also shows once and for all that a female-focused superhero movie can be as strong, heroic, thrilling, and funny as the guys’ (and, I predict, as profitable).”

Chris Pine is also a scene-stealer – and funny! (Who knew?)

But the best thing “Wonder Woman” may have done was kill off the hero’s love interest. It’s something Marvel movies haven’t had the guts to do. Plus, Diana Prince doesn’t need romance as a story crutch. She’s awesome on her own.

We’re ready for round two when the sequel comes in June 2020.