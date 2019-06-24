Warner Bros. named a new CEO and ‘Justice League’ fans started immediately begging her to release the ‘Snyder Cut’

caption “Justice League” source Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. announced Ann Sarnoff as its new CEO on Monday, and Zack Snyder fans quickly pleaded for her to release the infamous “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League.”

Many of the tweets responding to Warner Bros.’ tweet announcement used the hashtag “#ReleasetheSnyderCut,” which has become a rallying cry for those who want to see Snyder’s original vision for the movie.

Snyder departed “Justice League” as director late into production after a family tragedy, and Joss Whedon stepped in for reshoots.

The campaign to release the “Justice League” “Snyder Cut” is still alive and well a year and a half after the movie’s release.

Warner Bros. announced BBC Studios Americas president Ann Sarnoff as its new chair and CEO on Monday, the first woman to ever lead the studio. She will replace former CEO Kevin Tsujihara, who resigned in March following a report that alleged he had a sexual relationship with an actress and promised to help her get roles.

“Justice League” fans immediately pleaded for Sarnoff to release the infamous “Snyder Cut,” which refers to Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League” (that may or may not exist). Many of the responses to Warner Bros.’ tweet announcing Sarnoff as the new CEO regarded the Snyder Cut, with the hashtag, “#ReleasetheSnyderCut.”

Below is a snapshot of just a few of the tweets from Snyder loyalists:

“Justice League” director Zack Snyder left the project late into production following a family tragedy, and “Avengers” director Joss Whedon stepped in for reshoots. The final theatrical release left many fans disappointed who felt that Snyder’s vision had been lost after his departure.

Since then, hopeful fans haven’t let up on Warner Bros. to release some kind of director’s cut that is closer to what Snyder had planned than what audiences saw in theaters. Fans even raised over $24,000 for advertising at this year’s San Diego Comic Con in an effort to raise awareness for the effort.

“Justice League” was a major misfire for Warner Bros., forcing the studio to rethink its DC superhero movie strategy after it flopped at the box office. It has since focused on standalone stories like “Aquaman” and “Shazam!”