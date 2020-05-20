Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ cut is coming to HBO Max

caption Zack Snyder and HBO Max announced on Wednesday that the director’s cut will stream in 2021. source HBO Max

Director Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” is coming to WarnerMedia’s streaming service, HBO Max, in 2021, Snyder announced on Wednesday.

Fans have called for the release of the “Snyder Cut” for more than two years since the theatrical version disappointed.

Snyder exited the movie late into production after a family tragedy and was replaced by Joss Whedon for extensive reshoots that Snyder loyalists claimed significantly altered his original vision.

After more than two years of rallying around the release of director Zack Snyder’s cut of Warner Bros.’ superhero teamup movie, “Justice League,” fans will finally get it. The “Snyder Cut” is coming to HBO Max.

The cut, otherwise known as “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” will be available on WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service in 2021, Snyder announced on Wednesday. HBO Max, which launches on May 27, is meant to be the company’s Netflix rival, with a library of movies and shows from across its entertainment umbrella, including HBO, Warner Bros., and DC.

The Snyder Cut will stream in 2021 “possibly in a four-hour director’s cut or in six TV-style ‘chapters,'” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Snyder is in the process of assembling his “Justice League” postproduction crew to finish the product and maybe even bring back actors to record dialogue, according to THR. (Anonymous sources estimated to THR that it could cost $20 million to $30 million, though Snyder and HBO Max declined to comment on those figures.)

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie,” Snyder told THR. “You probably saw one-fourth of what I did.”

“Justice League,” which cost a hefty $300 million to produce, hit theaters in 2017 to poor critics reviews and a disappointing $657 million at the worldwide box office. What was to be Warner Bros.’ answer to Marvel’s “Avengers” was a misfire and set in motion a change of strategy for DC movies, focusing less on a connected universe and more on standalone stories.

Since the theatrically released version flopped, fans have called for Warner Bros. to release the “Snyder Cut,” a director’s cut of “Justice League” more in line with the filmmaker’s original vision. Snyder exited the movie late into production after a family tragedy and “Avengers” director Joss Whedon stepped in for extensive reshoots that Snyder loyalists claim significantly altered his initial plans.

“The theatrical cut was a drastic change in the tone and quality of what we had become accustomed to when viewing a film directed by Zack Snyder,” Will Rowlands, a Snyder super fan, told Business Insider last year.

Fans got their message across mostly through coordinated Twitter efforts using the hashtag “#ReleasetheSnyderCut,” such as bombarding Warner Bros.’ announcement that Ann Sarnoff would be its new CEO in June. But they also had a presence at Comic Cons, where they raised money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention after Snyder’s daughter died by suicide in March 2017.

Warner Bros. had previously denied any plans to release an alternative cut to “Justice League,” but the movement gained momentum last year when Snyder and the cast, including Ben Affleck (who played Batman) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), joined in on Twitter in November to call for the Snyder Cut’s release.