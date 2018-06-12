Senior minister in Theresa May’s government resigns over Brexit

source YouTube/drphillipleemp

Justice Minister Philip Lee resigns and pledges to vote against Theresa May on Brexit.

The MP says he will back a knife edge vote designed to give parliament the power to vote down May’s Brexit deal.

The resignation comes as the Commons prepare to take part in crunch votes on the Brexit bill.

Lee resigns despite a last-minute plea by May to her party for unity on the issue.

LONDON – Justice minister Dr Phillip Lee has resigned from Theresa May’s government just hours before a series of crunch votes on amendments to the prime minister’s flagship Brexit legislation.

Lee, who was Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice, has quit the front bench so he can vote against the government on the “meaningful vote” amendment.

The MP for Bracknell, who has been a minister since 2016, said the government’s Brexit strategy was “detrimental” to the British people.

I am incredibly sad to have had to announce my resignation as a minister in Her Majesty’s Government so that I can better speak up for my constituents and country over how Brexit is currently being delivered. Statement to follow shortly on my website. — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) June 12, 2018

When MPs vote on the House of Lords’ amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill I will support the amendment which will empower Parliament to reject a bad deal and direct the Government to re-enter discussions. For me, this is about the important principle of Parliamentary sovereignty — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) June 12, 2018

Then, when the Government is able to set out an achievable, clearly defined path – one that has been properly considered, whose implications have been foreseen, and that is rooted in reality not dogma – it should go to the people, once again, to seek their confirmation. — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) June 12, 2018

We must be honest and open at all times with each other and with the public. We must renew our effort to bring the nation back together and proceed in our collective national interest, drawing on the best talent our country has to offer. — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) June 12, 2018

We will not change our country overnight – but we can and must hand our children a better legacy. — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) June 12, 2018

For me, resigning is a last resort – not something that I want to do but something I feel I must do because, for me, such a serious principle is being breached that I would find it hard to live with myself afterwards if I let it pass. — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) June 12, 2018

In a full statement later posted on his website, Lee said his resignation was a protest against the government’s attempts to limit the role of MPs in shaping what sort of Brexit Britain will have.

“The main reason for my taking this decision now is the Brexit process and the Government’s wish to limit Parliament’s role in contributing to the final outcome in a vote that takes place today,” he said.

“If, in the future, I am to look my children in the eye and honestly say that I did my best for them I cannot, in all good conscience, support how our country’s exit from the EU looks set to be delivered.”

He also warned that Britain “would not be ready in time” for Brexit and called for a referendum on the terms of the final deal.

Lee’s resignation came shortly after he gave a speech to the Bright Blue think tank on Tuesday morning in which he expressed concern over how his party was handling Brexit.

“I believe that the evidence now shows that the Brexit policy our Government is currently pursuing on the basis of the 2016 referendum is detrimental to the people we are elected to serve,” he said.

Earlier this year, Lee was disciplined by Conservative MPs for describing the government’s Brexit policy of being based on “dogma” in a thread of Tweets.

The next phase of Brexit has to be all about the evidence. We can’t just dismiss this and move on. If there is evidence to the contrary, we need to see and consider that too. https://t.co/A0MeP9BCJr. 1/3 — Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) January 30, 2018

He was a passionate campaigner for Britain to remain the European Union and now is expected to use his freedom to join other Conservative MPs who plan to vote against the government on the meaningful vote amendment.

The meaningful vote amendment is where the government is most likely to be defeated in votes on up 15 amendments taking place today and on Wednesday. MPs will vote on this particular amendment this afternoon.

In practice, the amendment would give MPs and Lords the power to decide what happens should they decide to reject the Brexit deal May hopes to bring back from Brussels later this year.This means MPs and Lords could tell May to go back to negotiating table and get something better.

Lee’s resignation will come as a warning sign to May that she could be set for a humiliating defeat later today.

On Monday, she used a meeting of Conservative MPs to warn them that voting against the government would undermine her negotiating position.