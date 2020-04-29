Former Republican congressman Justin Amash just launched a 2020 presidential exploratory committee

Rep. Justin Amash, an Independent from Michigan, has launched a 2020 presidential exploratory committee.

Amash is a former Republican and member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus. He made headlines over the last year for his sharp and frequent criticisms of President Donald Trump.

Amash was the only non-Democratic lawmaker in the House of Representatives to vote in favor of impeaching Trump.

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, officially launched a presidential exploratory committee on Tuesday.

Amash, a former Republican and fervent critic of President Donald Trump, announced his decision on Twitter, writing that he will seek the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination.

“Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people,” Amash tweeted.

“We’re ready,” said a message on the homepage of the site. “For something new. For a government that secures our rights. For equality before the law. For an end to cronyism. For a government that fulfills its purpose and recognizes its limits. For practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people. For an honest, principled president who will defend the Constitution and put individuals first.”

Amash made headlines over the last three years for his frequent clashes with the Trump White House, beginning as early as April 2017. Last May, Amash became the first Republican lawmaker to call for Trump’s impeachment based on the former special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings in the Russia investigation.

The congressman said Trump’s actions “meet the threshold for impeachment” and he likely would have been indicted on obstruction of justice charges, had he not been president.