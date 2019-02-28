RANKED: Justin Bieber’s 14 most popular songs, from ‘Baby’ to ‘Despacito’

caption Now 24 years old, Justin Bieber has been a pop juggernaut since his tween days. source Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Justin Bieber has been a mainstay on the Billboard Hot 100 since his debut single was released in 2009.

14 of Bieber’s singles have become top 10 hits. INSIDER ranked those most popular songs.

“Beauty and a Beat” featuring Nicki Minaj brings up the rear at No. 14 on our list.

Bieber’s 2015 smash hit “Sorry,” which reigned at No. 1 on the chart for three weeks, earned our top spot.

Justin Bieber has been a mainstay on the Billboard Hot 100 since his debut single was released in 2009.

“One Time” peaked at No. 17 on the chart, but 14 of Bieber’s songs in the past decade have become top 10 hits. From the infamous “Baby,” featuring Ludacris, to his comeback feature on “Where Are Ü Now,” any single featuring Bieber vocals is a reliable bet for radio domination.

INSIDER ranked those 14 hits, Bieber’s most commercially popular songs, from worst to best.

14. “Beauty and a Beat” featuring Nicki Minaj

caption Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber in the music video for “Beauty and a Beat.” source Justin Bieber/YouTube

Chart history: Peaked at No. 5

“Beauty and the Beat” is catchy, but it’s extremely grating. Even just the name of the song is annoying.

It’s also fairly off-putting to hear a 30-year-old Nicki Minaj rap about wanting to hook up with a barely-18-year-old Bieber.

13. “As Long As You Love Me ” featuring Big Sean

caption Justin Bieber in the music video for “As Long As You Love Me.” source Justin Bieber/YouTube

Chart history: Peaked at No. 6

“As Long As You Love Me” is super dramatic and, honestly, barely less annoying than “Beauty and a Beat.” Big Sean’s far superior guest verse gives this pulsing pop song an edge.

12. “No Brainer” by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, and Quavo

caption DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, and Quavo in the music video for “No Brainer.” source DJ Khaled/YouTube

Chart history: Peaked at No. 5

“No Brainer” is a fun, feature-packed joint from DJ Khaled’s hit-making factory – but it’s also an obvious attempt to remake the magic of “I’m the One,” which immediately makes the song less interesting.

11. “I’m the One” by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne

caption Quavo, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and DJ Khaled in the music video for “I’m The One.” source DJ Khaled/YouTube

Chart history: Peaked at No. 1 for one week

“I’m the One” was a stroke of genius on the part of DJ Khaled, who brought together three of music’s brightest stars for one summer-defining hit. It doesn’t have much substance, but it does have something for everyone, and Bieber’s silky voice in the chorus ties the whole thing together.

10. “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

caption The “Let Me Love You” music video was directed by James Lees. source DJ Snake/YouTube

Chart history: Peaked at No. 4

Bieber’s vocals offer the perfect cherry on top of a catchy dance track, and “Let Me Love You” is just one example. It’s not the best Bieber-featuring EDM-pop single – but its moody, tropical vibe is still downright addicting.

9. “Never Say Never” featuring Jaden Smith

caption Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber in the music video for “Never Say Never.” source Justin Bieber/YouTube

Chart history: Peaked at No. 8

“Never Say Never” is far from artistic perfection, but in the world of “Bieber Fever,” it’s a certified classic. The titular motto defined an entire era of Bieber’s career – and if you’re able to resist singing along, most fans would consider that grounds to revoke your Belieber status.

8. “What Do You Mean?”

caption Justin Bieber in the music video for “What Do You Mean?” source Justin Bieber/YouTube

Chart history: Peaked at No. 1 for one week

“What Do You Mean?” may have been the worst of Bieber’s four promo singles for “Purpose,” but all that proves is how powerful “Purpose” is.

“What Do You Mean?” was an essential part of Bieber’s public rebranding – what Rolling Stone called his “take-me-back moment”- and we heard him loud and clear. The single was his first-ever No. 1 on the chart and, at 21 years old, made Bieber the youngest male to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100. It positioned the embattled pop star as the ultimate comeback kid.

7. “Cold Water” by Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ

caption Dancers Helen Gedlu, Jaylene Mendoza, Sara Bivens, and Andranita Smith-Shannon in the music video for “Cold Water.” source Justin Bieber/YouTube

Chart history: Peaked at No. 2

“Cold Water” is the perfect combination of Major Lazer’s best instincts (also responsible for party playlist essentials like “Turn Down for What” and “Lean On”) and Bieber’s knack for injecting real emotion into cheesy, lovelorn lyrics.

And just when you think you’re ready to press “next,” MØ’s alluring, raspy vocals come through in the third verse to keep you hooked.

6. “Boyfriend”

caption Justin Bieber in the music video for “Boyfriend.” source Justin Bieber/YouTube

Chart history: Peaked at No. 2

Looking back, “Boyfriend” was ahead of its time. Bieber was pseudo-rapping over sparkling synth beats long before Ariana Grande and her current reigning single, “7 Rings.”

Aside from the underwhelming lyrics about fondue – not to mention the unnecessary addition of the word “swaggy” at random intervals – it’s pretty much the perfect pop song.

5. “Where Are Ü Now” by Skrillex and Diplo with Justin Bieber

caption Justin Bieber in the music video for “Where Are Ü Now.” source Jack Ü/YouTube

Chart history: Peaked at No. 8

“Where Are Ü Now” preceded “What Do You Mean?” as Bieber’s comeback anthem. It reminded everyone why we fell in love with his boyish charm and silken vocals in the first place; it made him vulnerable and likable (according to Billboard, Bieber actually wrote the song as a moody piano ballad before sending it to Skrillex and Diplo).

And it didn’t hurt that, with the help of Skrillex and Diplo’s EDM expertise, “Where Are Ü Now” is an absolute banger.

4. “Love Yourself”

caption Dancers Keone and Mari Madrid in the music video for “Love Yourself.” source Justin Bieber/YouTube

Chart history: Peaked at No. 1 for two weeks

Once Bieber had built up some good will with the golden promo trio (“Where Are Ü Now,” “What Do You Mean?” and “Sorry”), he enjoyed the fruits of his labor with a hefty dose of self-love and attitude, snarled gracefully over a deceptively sweet melody.

We should all be thankful that Bieber’s co-writer Ed Sheeran deemed “Love Yourself” as too “harsh” to sing himself; he could have never done it justice.

3. “Baby” featuring Ludacris

caption Justin Bieber in the music video for “Baby.” source Justin Bieber/YouTube

Chart history: Peaked at No. 5

“Baby” has been maligned and misrepresented for too long. The song showcased the best of young Bieber’s vocal potential and his sharp instincts for earworm pop. “Baby” is a true bop that’s largely responsible for Bieber’s absolute ubiquity, and it deserves respect.

2. “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

caption Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi in the music video for “Despacito.” source Luis Fonsi/YouTube

Chart history: Peaked at No. 1 for 16 weeks

“Despacito” is, by far, the most commercially successful track with Bieber’s name attached. And while he may not know how to actually sing it, he recognized the song’s power and asked to be a part of it – becoming the unlikely harbinger of reggaeton’s reckoning. And the music industry is genuinely better off for it.

The “Despacito” remix featuring Bieber became the first mostly Spanish-language song in Grammy history to be nominated for record of the year and song of the year. And as HuffPost’s Carolina Moreno pointed out, its losses in both categories were completely inexplicable.

“By nearly every measure, ‘Despacito’ was the world’s biggest song of 2017,” Moreno writes. “It not only broke nearly every record under the sun, but it finally made clear to the U.S. mainstream market the true power of Latin music on a global stage.”

“Despacito” does not claim the top spot on our ranking, however, because Bieber was little more than a vocal contributor. Its true power belongs to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

1. “Sorry”

caption Choreographer and director Parris Goebel, center, with her dance crew in the music video for “Sorry.” source Justin Bieber/YouTube

Chart history: Peaked at No. 1 for three weeks

After years of public scandals and nurturing his “bad boy” image, Bieber apologized in the best possible way: with a song that can (and will) be played at clubs, during road trips, on repeat while you’re in the shower, and at the peak of any good party until the end of time.

Put simply, “Sorry” is Bieber’s ultimate triumph thus far. It’s both endearing and challenging, both timeless and totally of-the-moment. As Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield writes, “Bieber is the comeback kid, with ‘Sorry’ as his theme song.”