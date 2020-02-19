Watch Justin Bieber put his own spin on ‘Smelly Cat’ from ‘Friends’ and make up a dance for TikTok on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By
Business Insider
-

Justin Bieber and James Corden teamed up for a new

caption
Justin Bieber and James Corden teamed up for a new “Carpool Karaoke” segment.
source
CBS