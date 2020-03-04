Justin Bieber tried to scare David Beckham on ‘Ellen,’ and the athlete barely flinched

Olivia Singh
Justin Bieber tried to prank David Beckham on

Justin Bieber tried to prank David Beckham on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
TheEllenShow/YouTube
  • David Beckham appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and was interrupted by Justin Bieber during his interview.
  • Beckham was talking to DeGeneres about his family’s longtime friendship with Bieber when the 26-year-old “Changes” singer unexpectedly popped out of a nearby box and screamed.
  • The 44-year-old athlete barely flinched and instead looked slightly surprised and delighted by the random appearance.
  • “I really didn’t think that was going to happen,” Beckham said, leading Bieber to hug him, apologize, and leave.
