Justin Bieber tried to scare David Beckham on ‘Ellen,’ and the athlete barely flinched

- David Beckham appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and was interrupted by Justin Bieber during his interview.
- Beckham was talking to DeGeneres about his family’s longtime friendship with Bieber when the 26-year-old “Changes” singer unexpectedly popped out of a nearby box and screamed.
- The 44-year-old athlete barely flinched and instead looked slightly surprised and delighted by the random appearance.
- “I really didn’t think that was going to happen,” Beckham said, leading Bieber to hug him, apologize, and leave.
