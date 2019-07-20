Justin Bieber tweeted at Donald Trump asking him to free migrant children: ‘Can you also let those kids out of cages?’

caption Justin Bieber has been married to model Hailey Baldwin since 2018. source Gotham/Getty Images

Pop singer Justin Bieber took to Twitter on Saturday to ask President Donald Trump to free migrant children from cages on the border.

“@realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?” Bieber’s tweet read in part.

I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 20, 2019

The singer also tweeted his appreciation for the president’s efforts to free the rapper A$AP Rocky from a Swedish prison where he’s currently incarcerated.

Bieber called Rocky his “friend” and said he “appreciate[d]” Trump “trying to help him,” but asked Trump to release detained migrant children “while [he’s] at it.”

Twitter users were divided over Bieber’s tweet.

Some praised the singer for using his platform to speak out against the current treatment of migrant children.

we stan someone using their platform pic.twitter.com/sLjwdkpZcd — ???????????????????????????? (@remsflatline) July 20, 2019

You snapped , i love you — indah (@biebercentineo) July 20, 2019

And just like that I have forgiven Justin Bieber for the entire last decade. — Rev. Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 20, 2019

Others felt that Bieber’s support was misplaced.

Stick to singing bro. — El Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) July 20, 2019

Stay in your lane. — julie grable (@juliegrable1) July 20, 2019

You don’t know how this works. Call your congress person — DHosack (@dhosack) July 20, 2019

Bieber’s tweet comes after the president tweeted on Friday that he would help Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, and others in working to free A$AP Rocky from Swedish prison.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

The Canadian singer is far from the only celebrity who’s used their platform to advocate for immigrant rights. Stars like Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Fallon, and Anne Hathaway have all used their time and money to support migrants to the US.