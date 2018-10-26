We are seriously skeptical that a photo of Justin Bieber incorrectly eating a burrito is real — here’s all the evidence

caption Justin Bieber attends the John Elliott front row during New York Fashion Week in 2018. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Justin Bieber was “caught” eating a burrito on a bench.

He was eating it from the middle, instead of from one of the ends, and people ran with the story.

But it may not even be the singer.

The hat and sweatshirt look different from items he’s worn in the past, as does the hair and eyebrows of the burrito eater.

You be the judge.

Justin Bieber is the subject of a massive internet mystery: Did he or did he not eat a burrito from the middle?

The 24-year-old singer was allegedly spotted chowing down on a burrito while sitting on a park bench. While that’s not a problem, the image caused a frenzy online, because (maybe) Bieber chose to eat the burrito from the middle instead of starting with either end.

People had some thoughts online.

does….justin bieber not know how… burritos work ? pic.twitter.com/WWKP2ttARe — Ryan Bassil (@ryanbassil) October 25, 2018

OH MY GOD I ALWAYS ASK PPL WHAT THEY WOULD DO IF THEIR DATE OPENED A BURRITO AND WENT AT IT FROM THE MIDDLE AND EVERYONE SAYS THERE'S NO WAY ANYONE WOULD DO THAT https://t.co/esr8jY0EtH — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) October 25, 2018

I’ve always believed Justin Bieber was always unfairly criticized, I even maintain that “Purpose” is one of the best mainstream pop albums in recent years, but there is NO WAY I’m defending him for eating a burrito sideways. WHAT IS HE DOING!?!?!?? This is absurd. pic.twitter.com/2x29jFdfp4 — Justin Enriquez (@justinenriquez_) October 25, 2018

And it’s even becoming a meme.

But the images may not even be Bieber

INSIDER was sent an email Wednesday night from a person named Jonas Pratt with the subject line, “You won’t believe how Justin Bieber eats his burrito.”

The email included three images and Jonas wrote, “Thought you’d have a laugh at this. This sequence of pictures is the best thing on the internet today haha.”

The three images were as follows.

caption The burrito eater starts to eat. source Unknown

caption The burrito eater takes a bite. source Unknown

caption The burrito eater enjoys his food. source Unknown

But there was no explanation to where the photos were taken or when. The email isn’t associated with anything else online, but we did trace the IP address to Hawaii.

We decided to do some intense digging into the images to compare and contrast to confirmed paparazzi photos of the singer.

Bieber currently has longer, blond hair, but when examining these photos closely, the burrito eater’s hair is wavier and sleeker than Bieber’s usual locks. The hair color is similar, but the brighter blond of the burrito eater’s hair is intriguing.

It is hard to see how the facial hair compares as the bottom half of the burrito eater’s face is hidden, but he has a patchy spot of hair just above his upper lip, like Bieber.

As for the eyebrows, at the angle that the burrito eater’s photo was taken, the eyebrows appear thinner and more arched than Bieber’s in previous photos.

caption The burrito eater at an unknown time but Bieber on September 6. source Unknown and Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Then there’s the case of the clothing. Though Bieber wasn’t spotted out in this exact outfit by paparazzi, he has been seen wearing a similar hoodie and a similar hat on separate occasions.

The beanie Bieber was photographed in is a similar tan color to this hat he wore on October 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. Eagle-eyed readers may notice, however, that the hat on the right has larger ridges and appears to be a different fabric from the burrito eater’s.

caption Bieber’s hat has thicker ridges. source Unknown and Splash News

As for the pink sweatshirt, they are nearly identical except for the tips of the strings. The burrito eater’s are a light pink, but in a photo of Bieber in a pink hoodie from October 11, the tips look metal and glint in the camera’s flash.

caption The tips of the hoodie are different. source Unknown and Splash News

This is not to say Bieber can’t have multiple pink sweatshirts and tan beanie hats. We are simply reporting the facts.

The singer also hasn’t been seen wearing a bracelet like the one in the photo, but it looks like a wooden bracelet with saints on it, an item often associated with Catholicism. Bieber attends megachurch Hillsong, a conservative Pentecostal church.

Vanity Fair spoke with a Reddit user, real name Conor, who shared one of the images online. He told VF that he took the photo about a week ago in West Hollywood Park (but did not upload the other two images that INSIDER received).

“I’m trying to learn videography, and was just practicing with my friends when we saw Justin,” he told Vanity Fair via Reddit messaging. “I quickly took the photo before people went up to him, asking for selfies with him. I never thought the photo would get this much attention! I just thought it was a funny pic. I can’t believe it hit the front page of Reddit!”

Bieber is currently renting a place in West Hollywood, and he and his reported wife Hailey Baldwin have recently been photographed in Los Angeles.

For what it’s worth, when reverse Google searching for the image, Google does not pull up other images of the pop superstar, but merely pulls up stock photos of people sitting.

caption The view of Google after searching for the photo. source Screenshot

INSIDER has reached out to Bieber’s manager and talent agent, as well as facial recognition experts and the Reddit user Vanity Fair interviewed. We will update with any new information.

Still, none of this answers the biggest question: Is it OK to eat a burrito from the middle?

Chrissy Teigen seems to think so.

the only way they should be eaten tbh, ends are just carb factories https://t.co/wH7ipCQuNC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2018

But strictly speaking, eating a burrito from the middle could cause a huge mess as the entire tortilla unfolds and the contents spill out. Keeping it tucked in and starting at the end prevents that disaster. If you don’t want the ends, get a bowl instead.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.