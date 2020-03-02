Justin Bieber drops 2 new dance-focused videos for songs ‘Habitual’ and ‘All Around Me’

  • Justin Bieber dropped two new music videos for “Habitual” and “All Around Me” on Monday, as part of a visual series called “Changes: The Movement.”
  • The two videos, directed by Nick Demoura, feature a group of dancers performing intricate choreography. Bieber doesn’t appear in either video.
  • “Habitual” was choreographed by Tessandra Chavez, while “All Around Me” was choreographed by Phillip Chbeeb.
  • Bieber previously released dance videos for every song on his 2015 album and dubbed the series “Purpose: The Movement.”
