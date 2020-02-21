Cara Delevingne responded to Justin Bieber saying she was his least favorite of Hailey Baldwin’s friends: ‘Why don’t you unblock me?’

caption Justin Bieber ranked Hailey Bieber’s famous model friends on “The Late Late Show.” source Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images and CBS

Justin Bieber appeared on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Thursday and participated in a game called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” in which the stars must answer questions truthfully or eat unappealing foods and drinks.

The 25-year-old singer was asked to rank wife Hailey Bieber’s (née Baldwin) famous model friends – Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Cara Delevingne – from favorite to least favorite.

To avoid eating a bull’s penis, Bieber said Jenner is his favorite because he knows her well and “she’s a good friend of ours” and ranked Delevingne last.

In response, Delevingne reposted the segment on her Instagram and said: “If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber – he should have just eaten the bull penis.”

Cara Delevingne reacted to Justin Bieber ranking her as his least favorite among three of wife Hailey Bieber’s (née Baldwin) famous model friends during an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Thursday.

“If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me? Love you @haileybieber – he should have just eaten the bull penis,” Delevingne posted on her Instagram, sharing a video of Justin playing “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on the talk show.

She also shared an image of herself and the “Changes” singer at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, plus a selfie of them at a hockey game in 2017.

caption Justin Bieber performs as Cara Delevingne walks the runway during the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Kevin Kane/FilmMagic

During the “Late Late Show” game, participants must answer questions truthfully or eat unappealing foods and drinks. Bieber chose to rank Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Delevingne from favorite to least favorite to avoid eating a bull’s penis.

The 25-year-old singer said Jenner is his favorite because he knows her well and “she’s a good friend of ours.”

“I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi [who he ranked second] and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara [who he ranked third],” the “Changes” singer explained. “I have nothing against those people.”

Bieber added: “I don’t want to eat a bull’s penis, you know what I mean?”

This isn’t the first time Delevingne has publicly called out Bieber for comments he’s made. In 2019, the model and actress came to friend Taylor Swift’s defense after he accused her of trying to incite her fans to bully Scooter Braun, his longtime manager.

Bieber apologized for “bullying” the “Lover” singer online, but sided with Braun, saying: “As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair.”

Meanwhile, Delevingne wrote: “I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions. As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened.”

Delevingne’s comment went on to be removed from the post, but she reshared her message on her Instagram story and voiced her support for Swift.

Watch the full “Late Late Show” segment below (Bieber ranks the models at 7:05).