Justin Bieber tried doing Hailey Baldwin’s makeup for the 1st time ever and the results weren’t half bad

Many people who watched the episode were impressed by the end result, and some even said they wanted Justin to do their makeup.

Justin Bieber tried his hand at Hailey Bieber‘s (née Baldwin) everyday makeup routine on Monday’s episode of “The Biebers on Watch,” and the “Yummy” singer proved to be a complete natural.

The 23-year-old model, who’s a global ambassador for bareMinerals, gives her 26-year-old husband tips on how – and where – to properly apply each product in the video.

“I want you to actually look good. I’m not trying to make you look like a clown,” Justin tells her while using a buffing foundation brush on her face.

And although the singer runs into brief difficulty while applying his wife’s mascara, he proceeds to add highlighter, powder, and lip gloss.

“This is what separates the men from the boys,” he says as he focuses his attention on putting a light pink lipstick on Hailey’s mouth.

Once Justin finishes blending the products with his finger, Hailey picks up a pocket mirror and starts laughing, telling him that the makeup looks “really good.”

“That’s your new calling,” she says, adding, “Your boy with the hands. Justin’s coming for every makeup artist.”

After watching the episode, many people were impressed by Justin, who admitted that he’d never done anyone’s makeup before. Some of them even said they wanted the singer to come do their own makeup.

Wish Justin would do my makeup . Daydreaming too much????.Can u @justinbieber !! pic.twitter.com/38gWMgeiCb — SUMRAH ???? (@voguewithjailey) May 18, 2020

justin is actually better at doing makeup than me ???? pic.twitter.com/O6Ww8VDbfc — katie ???? (@katiesrauhl) May 18, 2020

is there anything justin bieber CANT do??? the makeup looks flawless. pic.twitter.com/R3jpju4GeJ — han (@deluxejvstin) May 18, 2020

WHY IS JUSTIN BETTER AT MAKEUP THAN ME I HATE ITHERE pic.twitter.com/5boaHYv0tT — Ida⁷ (@glossyjb) May 18, 2020

the fact that he's never done makeup before and it turned out this good….. suddenly i want justin to do my mine. pic.twitter.com/ZRfwKNLpC1 — sarah ???? (@SLAYBlEBERS) May 18, 2020

Justin is actually really good at doing Hailey’s makeup ???? what CANT this man do? I wanna know — ???????????????????? (@420Bieber) May 18, 2020

And while Justin took the makeup challenge in stride, the singer previously opened up about his own physical insecurities on Wednesday’s episode, during which Hailey applies a skincare treatment to his face.

“Who likes acne? It’s the worst,” Justin says while discussing his own struggle with cystic acne.

He adds, “It’s the worst for your self-confidence because, like, especially all these filters on Instagram, people are, like, looking perfect with their skin and you feel like that’s reality. But in reality, a lot of people probably have bad skin.”