Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly having a second wedding in LA

caption Hailey Baldwin, now called Hailey Bieber, married pop star Justin Bieber last year. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married in a secret ceremony in a New York courthouse in September.

Now, however, TMZ reports that they’re planning a second wedding for family and friends.

The celebration is reportedly set to take place in LA this spring.

Following their secret ceremony at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) are reportedly planning a second wedding to be held in LA later this year.

According to TMZ, the couple plan to tie the knot again, this time in front of all their friends and family.

Despite the fact that the newlyweds’ families are based on the east coast of the US and Canada, the tabloid says the couple have apparently chosen to have the celebration on the west coast for the more favourable weather conditions.

It’s thought the ceremony will take place on the weekend of March 1, which is Justin’s 25th birthday – the singer has reportedly expressed his desire to be a “married” man before hitting the ripe old age of 25.

Seeing as their first wedding was held in a courthouse, the second is supposedly going to be a religious ceremony.

If it does go ahead, it’s likely the guestlist will be as star-studded as you’d imagine – TMZ reports that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have already received their “save the dates.”

That being said, the bride and groom have apparently already sent two previous “save the date” invitations – but this time they’re apparently sticking with it.

It’s thought there will be a party as well as a ceremony, and according to Page Six, Justin’s personal DJ Tay James will be providing the tunes – though Page Six suggested the wedding would take place in February.

Baldwin, 22, and Bieber’s first wedding took place in Manhattan, but the couple didn’t confirm they were married until November, when the bride changed her name on Instagram.

INSIDER has reached out to representatives for both Bieber and Baldwin for comment.