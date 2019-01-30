Justin Bieber has been wearing pieces from his new clothing line for months and you probably didn’t notice

caption All the pieces in Justin Bieber’s new clothing line are unisex. source Splash News

Tuesday night, Justin Bieber dropped a new clothing line called Drew House.

The singer and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, have been wearing pieces from the line since fall 2018.

Currently, the collection of streetwear-inspired basics features 14 items, all of which are unisex.

The clothing is also all ethically made in limited quantities in Los Angeles, California, and “garment washed and dyed,” which, according to the site, makes them “unique, just like you.”

Every item comes in six sizes from XS to 2XL, and prices range from $48 to $148.

Tuesday night, Justin Bieber finally dropped a new clothing line that he’s been teasing for months.

As fans of the singer might have noticed, Bieber started wearing T-shirts and hoodies with either smiley faces or the word “drew” on them since fall 2018. His wife, Hailey Baldwin, also sported pieces from the clothing line a handful of times.

caption Bieber wears a T-shirt from Drew House on October 23, 2018. source Splash News

caption Baldwin wears a Drew House hoodie on November 30, 2018. source Splash News

Bieber, whose middle name is Drew, has named his new line, Drew House. According to the site’s About Us page, Drew House is a “place where you can be yourself blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfhl.” Shoppers are also told: “wear like you don’t care. come chill. k. bye.”

Currently, the collection of streetwear-inspired basics features 14 items – all of which are unisex; ethically made in limited quantities in Los Angeles, California, and “garment washed and dyed,” which, according to the site, makes them “unique, just like you.” Every item also comes in six sizes from XS to 2XL.

caption A screenshot of Drew House’s website. source Drew House

The line has four camel-colored corduroy pieces: a pullover hoodie, a button-up shirt, a pair of pants, and a pair of shorts, which is described as “kinda like” the pants, “but ya know…shorter.”Also: “great for sitting in bean bag chairs and couches.”

The other 10 items – an assortment of T-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, and hoodies – come in golden yellow, fire-engine red, and black.

Prices range from $48 for tees to $148 for the corduroy pants and button-up shirt, both of which have already sold out.

Representatives for Justin Bieber and Drew House did not immediately respond to INSIDER's requests for comment.

