Justin Bieber jokes that he has ‘no more love’ for Hailey Baldwin after second wedding

- Justin Bieber teased wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in a new video after tying the knot for the second time on Monday in South Carolina.
- The model showered her husband with kisses, but he pretended to be uninterested. He told her to “go inside,” followed by pleas to “get off of me.”
- “We’re married now,” the “Sorry” singer explained, adding, “No more love now that we’re married. That’s what happens. You get married and everything just…”
- Hailey glared at him, prompting Justin to redirect.
- “I’m just kidding,” he told her as she pretended to cry.
