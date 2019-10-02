Justin Bieber jokes that he has ‘no more love’ for Hailey Baldwin after second wedding

Courteney Larocca
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for the second time on Monday.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for the second time on Monday.
James Devaney / Getty

  • Justin Bieber teased wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in a new video after tying the knot for the second time on Monday in South Carolina.
  • The model showered her husband with kisses, but he pretended to be uninterested. He told her to “go inside,” followed by pleas to “get off of me.”
  • “We’re married now,” the “Sorry” singer explained, adding, “No more love now that we’re married. That’s what happens. You get married and everything just…”
  • Hailey glared at him, prompting Justin to redirect.
  • “I’m just kidding,” he told her as she pretended to cry.
  • Watch the video below.
