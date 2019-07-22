Popsicle is bringing back its famous Double Pops — and it’s all thanks to Justin Bieber

caption The “Baby” singer tweeted at the brand in May to ask for the Double Pops to make a comeback, and Popsicle responded with a challenge for fans. source Popsicle

Popsicle is bringing the fan-favorite Double Pop – its classic ice pop that comes with two popsicle sticks – back to shelves thanks to Justin Bieber.

The “Baby” singer tweeted at the brand in May to ask for the Double Pops to make a comeback.

Popsicle said that if his tweet got 100,000 retweets, it would bring the Double Pops back for the masses.

On Sunday, which was National Ice Cream Day in the US, the post reached 100,000 retweets.

Popsicle has since confirmed to INSIDER that the Double Pops will be coming back into production.

In May, Justin Bieber tweeted that he and his manager, Scooter Braun, discussed how they could not find the “double stick popsicles” and wanted them back.

Talking with @scooterbraun and we just realized we can’t find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back! pic.twitter.com/s6uiiu3r8M — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 22, 2019

The brand quickly responded with a personal offer to send a batch of the Double Pops to Bieber and Braun.

Still, fans were not satisfied and demanded that the coveted Popsicle Double Pops make a return to shelves. So Popsicle issued a challenge: if ice pop lovers managed to rack up 100,000 retweets on a post about the Double Pops, the brand would bring them back for the masses.

A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in? RT this tweet & we’ll alert you on 7/23 with the results. #BringBackTheDouble pic.twitter.com/lAPrsuUWcO — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019

The post aptly hit 100,000 retweets on Sunday, which happened to be National Ice Cream Day in the United States.

Popsicle celebrated the accomplishment by announcing that the Double Pops would officially make a comeback, which INSIDER confirmed with a representative for the company.

Hey Popsicle fans!! What’s better than a Popsicle on #NationalIceCreamDay? Two! We officially hit 100,000 retweets and are going to #BringBackTheDouble Popsicle. Thanks to all the fans that made this a truly happy #NationalIceCreamDay for everyone. pic.twitter.com/V00jQxTDGs — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 22, 2019

And Popsicle is leaving the flavor options up to the fans as well. The brand put out a tweet on Monday asking Double Pops enthusiasts which flavor they want to bring back.

Congrats Double Pop fans! We reached 100K RTs and are going to #BringBackTheDouble! What flavor would you want to see? — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 22, 2019

Now its up to the masses to get it right. And if you’re a Belieber, you’re probably going to opt for banana.