Justin Bieber tried to trick everyone into thinking Hailey Bieber was pregnant using a sonogram he found online

So here’s something: Today is Monday, April 1. Also known as April Fools’ Day.

And today, Justin Bieber posted a picture of a sonogram to Instagram, sans caption.

Given the date, people are assuming that it’s an April Fools’ prank that he and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are expecting a child.

Moreover, the image appears to be lifted from a Wikipedia page about ultrasounds.

Amid the criticism, Bieber stoked confusion posting a second picture of Hailey with an IV drip with a man dressed in scrubs. “If U thought it was April fools,” he wrote.

It doesn’t matter much you prepare for it. April Fools’ Day on the internet is not for the faint of heart. There will be jokes. They won’t be funny. It’s an inevitable truth of life.

And as the sun sets on this hallowed day in 2019, we nearly made it through unscathed. That was, however, until Justin Bieber posted this, sans caption.

Yes, that is a sonogram. Yes, the implication is that Hailey Bieber is pregnant. Yes, Instagram commenters had a lot to say.

Some people, perhaps not noting the date, believed him and wished the couple well.

“And my 10-year-old self still doesn’t want to believe this…” one person commented. “I AM SCREAMING RN SEND HELP,” one fan wrote. “Can we say Justin got a, ‘Baby, baby, baby, ooooohhh'” someone joked. “Congratulations!”

Others had truly no idea.

“Date has me skeptical,” one person wrote. “I don’t have any idea if is true because today is April Fools’,” someone else added. “APRIL FOOLS U GOT ME!! Wait, unless ur serious and ur gonna be a dad,” another commented.

Many pointed out that this specific image comes up when you image search ultrasound and on the Wikipedia page for “Ultrasound,” furthering the belief that Hailey is not pregnant.

“IT’S THE PICTURE FROM A WIKIPEDIA PAGE JUST LOOK UP ULTRASOUND ON WIKIPEDIA HAHAHAHA” someone commented. “People are lit so dumb I found the same pic when I Googled ‘ultrasound,'” another person added.

Some were disappointed that the Bieber’s would joke about expecting a child, as over 6 million women in the US experience infertility while trying to conceive.

“Pregnancy is not an April fools joke,” someone commented. “It’s a big bummer you chose to use this as an April Fools’ Joke,” another person wrote. “You’re making an insensitive joke about it. It isn’t funny.” “Why would you even joke about this!” a third user said.

To the commenters’ point, we tried searching for “ultrasound” on Google images. The image Bieber shared was the second that came up. The source? Wikipedia, of course.

It appears that Bieber cropped the sonogram on Instagram, hiding that it was dated February 2012.

Sensing the pushback, Bieber posted again on Instagram. This time, he posted an image of Hailey. She is sitting in a chair, near a man dressed in scrubs. An IV drip is also in the frame. What appears to be her stomach is slightly exposed. Bieber captioned the post: “If U thought it was April Fools’.”

It’s not immediately clear what’s going on here.

Finally, late in the afternoon, Bieber closed the loop with a third Instagram post that really speaks for itself.

“Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS,” he captioned the post.

Imagine how all of this will look in the cold, hard light of April 2.