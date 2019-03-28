Justin Bieber says he was questioned by a police officer who thought the zip-tie on his sneakers was a security tag: ‘Bro, it’s just fashion’

caption “Bro, it’s just fashion. I don’t know.” source Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

Justin Bieber says he was questioned by a police officer on Wednesday.

In two videos on his Instagram story, the singer said the officer approached him after mistaking a white zip-tie on his sneakers for a security tag.

“I had to tell [the officer], ‘Bro, it’s just fashion. I don’t know,'” Bieber said in one clip.

Bieber’s sneakers are from Off-White founder Virgil Abloh’s “The Ten” collaboration with Nike.

The coveted shoes, which dropped earlier this year in February, originally retailed for $160 but are now available from resellers for upwards of $400.

Justin Bieber says he was questioned by a police officer who thought the zip-tie on his sneakers was a security tag.

On Wednesday, the singer showed off his Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 sneakers in “Desert Ore” in two videos on his Instagram story. In the first clip, Bieber tagged Off-White founder Virgil Abloh’s Instagram account and said, “Virgil, my god bro, you freakin’ – you’re killing me, man.”

He continued, zooming in on his shoes: “I just had a cop come up to me and ask me why I still have this security tag on my shoe. What the?”

“I had to tell him, ‘Bro, it’s just fashion. I don’t know,'” Bieber said in the second clip. “[The officer’s] like, ‘It sure looks like a security tag.’ I was like, ‘Nah bro you can just check it out. It looks like it though.'”

Addressing Abloh, the singer ended the video saying, “You getting me in trouble.”

caption Screenshots from Justin Bieber’s Instagram story. source Justin Bieber/Instagram

Bieber’s sneakers are from Abloh’s “The Ten” collaboration with Nike. The coveted shoes, which dropped earlier this year in February, originally retailed for $160 but are now available from resellers for upwards of $400.

The sneakers feature a beige upper, midsole, and sole, as well as matching beige shoelaces. Nike’s swoosh logo appears on the side in neon orange, adding a splash of color to the otherwise monochromatic design. A zip-tie, one of Abloh’s signature design elements for Off-White apparel, is also looped through the laces of one shoe.