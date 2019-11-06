Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s songs were made into a viral mashup and it’s giving fans closure

- source
- A fan-made mashup of Justin Bieber‘s 2015 hit “Sorry” and Selena Gomez‘s new single “Lose You to Love Me” began circulating online.
- The video was made by Los Angeles-based filmmaker, editor, and music producer Andy Wu, and shared on YouTube on October 27.
- As of the time of this writing, the video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times, with 100,000 likes and only 1,200 dislikes.
- “It’s been 3 years since I made JELENA Megamix (2008-2016). Now their chapter is officially closed and done. I guess it’s time for everyone to move on,” Wu wrote in the comments.
- One fan called it “the last beautiful mashup of Justin and Selena” while another said it “literally sounds like I’m listening to both sides of the story, Selena’s and Justin’s.”
- Listen to the mashup in the video below.
