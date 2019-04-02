Justin Bieber shared a photo of Diddy’s late ex Kim Porter to promote his clothing line, and people are calling him ‘disrespectful’

caption Justin Bieber and Kim Porter. source Gotham, David Livingston / Getty

Justin Bieber reshared a photo of Diddy and his late ex Kim Porter this week.

He has been criticized because Diddy originally posted the photo in mourning.

Bieber said he didn’t realise it was an in memoriam post, and just liked Diddy’s outfit.

One fan wrote: “delete this sir,” and others called him “disrespectful.”

“He happens to be wearing an identical outfit of my clothing line and I thought that was really cool,” Bieber responded in the comments.

Diddy shared a photo of his late ex Kim Porter this week, revealing the moment he first told her he loved her.

“Miss you BONNIE and will forever,” he wrote. “Maaaaan life is beautiful to have had these experiences. Love you baby.”

Porter died from lobar pneumonia at age 47 last November.

Justin Bieber then shared the photo to his own page, writing: “#@drewhouse #diddyfordrewhouse @diddy KP YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED FOR THE STUNNING WOMAN YOU WERE INSIDE AND OUT..”

People were quick to criticize Bieber for the post, saying it was “disrespectful” that he was using a personal photo to promote his clothing brand Drew House.

Read more: Fans are complaining that Justin Bieber’s new clothing line is overpriced, but it’s already sold out

One fan told him to delete the photo.

“Hope this gets taken down,” wrote another. “Disrespectful to re-use a photo diddy used on a memorial post to promote a brand.”

Bieber responded to the criticism by saying he didn’t realize the photo was posted in mourning.

“Ur wrong. God knows my heart, I know them and their family don’t tell me I’m being disrespectful I have all the respect for both of them,” he wrote in a comment. “I didn’t realize it was a photo of him mourning KP but I totally respect how sick of a photo that is!”

He added that he shared the picture because Diddy’s outfit is similar to his clothing line.

“He happens to be wearing an identical outfit of my clothing line and I thought that was really cool,” he said.