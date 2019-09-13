Justin Bieber weighed in on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s strange make-out video: ‘You guys are f—in’ weird. And I like it’

Justin Bieber is the latest celebrity to comment on “Señorita” singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s playful Instagram post of them kissing.

“U guys are f—in’ weird. And I like it,” Bieber wrote on Mendes’ post from Thursday, which had over 21 million views as of Friday morning.

Read more: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shared an Instagram video showing ‘how we really kiss’ after people accused them of kissing like fish

The video Mendes posted features him and Cabello (who appears to be Mendes’ girlfriend) humorously licking and biting each other’s lips in an effort to show fans “how we really kiss.” The couple had previously been criticized for kissing like fish.

“So we saw on Twitter, and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing, and how it looks weird and how we kiss like fish,” Mendes said at the start of the video.

“Yeah, it really hurt our feelings,” Cabello added. The two then went in for what appeared to be a romantic kiss, only to playfully lick and bite each other.

Other celebrities, in addition to Bieber, were quick to comment on the couple’s post.

“This is engrained [sic]in my brain forever,” YouTuber Tana Mongeau wrote, while “One Direction” star Niall Horan merely commented with a bunch of laughing-face emojis.

“Yup same,” Paris Jackson wrote.

“I think this video got me pregnant,” YouTube star Nikita Dragun joked.

Even “Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish got in on the fun, echoing feelings that many had after watching the video.

“Yiiiiikes,” the singer commented.