Justin Bieber screamed at his wife Hailey Bieber after losing an arcade game: ‘Baby, I wasn’t trying!’

caption Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married in September 2019. source James Devaney/Getty Images

Justin Bieber reacted badly to losing an arcade ball game to his Hailey Bieber.

Hailey Bieber posted an Instagram story, which has since been deleted, showing that her score trumped her husband’s.

The “Changes” singer screamed at his wife: “Baby, I wasn’t trying!” and fans are concerned by his behaviour.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber had a competitive game at an arcade, but it didn’t all that well. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Hailey showed off her score of 2,050 next to Justin’s 500 while saying: “I beat you. Accept it!”

She also wrote in a caption over the video: “I WON. ACCEPT IT.”

But Justin could not accept the playful defeat and screamed back at his wife: “Baby, I wasn’t trying!” while hiding his face from Hailey’s camera.

So not only does Justin slam the door on Hailey as she gets out of the car, he also acts like a raging lunatic when she beats him in an arcade game. Other couples could never!! pic.twitter.com/VJTZGf8Tzf — Sam ???? (@CorneliaSt13th) February 16, 2020

Plenty of people on Twitter grabbed the video and have posted it online, noting that Justin Bieber’s behaviour isn’t all that healthy.

He has a pattern of behavior that isn’t normal and borderline abusive but his fans will excuse it — Sam ???? (@CorneliaSt13th) February 17, 2020

justin bieber yelling at hailey like that over a fucking arcade game.. disturbing behavior — nina⁷☆⁰⁷ (@agusttama) February 16, 2020

Hailey Bieber (born Hailey Rhode Baldwin) is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin (brother of Alec Baldwin) and married Justin in September 2019 after postponing the ceremony for a year.

Justin Bieber recently released his new album “Changes,” and shared an Instagram story of him shaving his mustache off. He wrote: “I shaved. MUSTASHIO went on holiday, but he will be back in due time.”

Hailey Bieber reacted positivily, writing “yeeeeee????” on her husband’s Instagram photo.

