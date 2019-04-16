The photographer Justin Bieber ran over with a truck is suing the singer for giving him a ‘permanent disability’

A photographer is suing Justin Bieber for running him over with a truck in 2017.

At the time, police didn’t press charges against Bieber. Now the photographer says he’s suffered “permanent disability, emotional damages and general damages,” according to a copy of the lawsuit viewed by TMZ.

Wilson’s lawyer reportedly said he’s suing because Bieber’s insurance company gave a “lowball” offer over the incident.

Justin Bieber is being sued by a photographer he ran over with a truck, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and The Blast.

In July 2017, the suit claims, Bieber ran over the photographer, William Wilson (who was originally mis-identified as Maurice Lamont in initial reports), in his Dodge Ram 2500 pickup while leaving a service at the Hillsong Church in Beverly Hills.

Bieber pulled over and stayed with Wilson until police arrived, it was reported at the time. Police said he was cooperative and didn’t pursue charges against him. Bieber said it was an accident partially caused by paparazzi cameras flashing in his eyes.

“I think the truck was a little too big for him, though cause there’s no way he could see over the front,” Wilson said in a video he posted to social media at the time. “Hopefully everything works out here, getting ready to go into the X-rays right now.”

Now Wilson is suing Bieber. In the lawsuit, Wilson said he suffered “permanent disability, emotional damages and general damages,” according to TMZ.

Wilson’s lawyer told TMZ that he’s only suing because Bieber’s insurance company gave a “lowball” settlement offer for the damages. Wilson had to undergo arthroscopic knew surgery, the lawyer said. His court filing didn’t specify an amount he’s seeking in the lawsuit, according to TMZ.

Bieber’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.