‘Absolutely disgusting’: Justin Bieber calls for Fox News to fire Laura Ingraham after her divisive comments about Nipsey Hussle’s death

- Justin Bieber criticized the Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Instagram on Thursday and said the company should fire her.
- Ingraham had mocked Nipsey Hussle, the slain Los Angeles hip-hop artist and community leader, after his funeral last week.
- “Absolutely disgusting what you did on national television,” Bieber wrote in the Instagram post. “How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on.”
Justin Bieber blasted the Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday, calling for the company to fire her for her comments about the slain musician Nipsey Hussle.
“Absolutely disgusting what you did on national television,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram post. “How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is. But disrespecting someone’s who was a pillar in the community and did right by people?”
Hussle, a hip-hop artist, business owner, and Los Angeles community leader, was killed on March 31. His death triggered an outpouring of grief from celebrities and Los Angeles community members.
On her show last Friday, the day after Hussle’s funeral in Los Angeles, Ingraham drew attention to the three-year-old song “FDT” – short for “F— Donald Trump” – by the rapper YG, for which Hussle recorded two verses. Ingraham sarcastically referred to Hussle as a “dear artist.”
Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television. How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is. But disrespecting someone’s who was a pillar in the community and did right by people? Did you not think about the family who just lost a love one and now have to see you mock him on national television It’s absurd and you should be fired period. #repost #spreadawareness
“OK, now that’s a very creative refrain,” Ingraham said. “The chorus that goes on and on, is that related to lowest unemployment ever, basically, for African-Americans?”
Ingraham’s comments were condemned by several celebrities who were close to Hussle, including Snoop Dogg and T.I.
“Did you not think about the family who just lost a love one and now have to see you mock him on national television,” Bieber said in his post. “It’s absurd and you should be fired period.”
