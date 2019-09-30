Justin Bieber thanks his in-laws for letting Hailey Bieber ‘marry a savage’

caption Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber met in 2009. source Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Justin Bieber shared two throwback photos with wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), which were taken when they first met in 2009.

One of the images showed the singer with mother Pattie Mallette and in-laws Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin.

“Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me,” the singer captioned the photo.

The couple got married at a courthouse in New York in September 2018. They’re reportedly set to tie the knot in a formal ceremony in South Carolina on Monday.

“Me and the wife! and the in laws !! Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me,” he captioned a photo shared on Instagram on Monday.

The old image, showed Justin posing with mother Pattie Mallette, Hailey, and her parents, Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin.

The “Love Yourself” singer also recently posted an old photo with the model.

“My wife and I 🙂 where it all began,” he captioned the image.

Plenty of Justin’s friends and followers commented on the photo.

Kylie Jenner, who’s been friends with the couple for years, wrote: “This is amazing.”

Mallette commented: “Oh my heart [heart eyes emoji] How adorable!”

Both images were taken when Justin and Hailey first met, back in 2009. The two stars were romantically linked in 2015 and 2016, spent holidays together, and got matching tattoos.

Justin and Hailey got married at a New York City courthouse on September 13, 2018. Hailey has since opened up about marriage and how “effing hard” it is during an interview with Vogue. More recently, she told Vogue Australia that their relationship is “easier” now because they’ve “found a rhythm.”

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary and Hailey had a bachelorette party on Wednesday night, which included penis-shaped paraphernalia and guests like Kendall Jenner.

According to People, they’ll have a more formal wedding ceremony in South Carolina at the Montage Palmetto Bluff on Monday.