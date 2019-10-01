Justin and Hailey Bieber just shared the first photos from their second wedding

caption Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot again on Monday. source James Devaney / Getty

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin just got married for the second time.

Bieber shared photos from their South Carolina ceremony on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

The photobooth-style, black-and-white pictures show the couple sharing a kiss as man and wife.

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot for a second time on Monday – and the singer just gave us a first glimpse at the ceremony.

Justin shared two photos of him and his bride on Instagram on Tuesday morning, alongside the caption: “My bride is [fire emoji].”

The photobooth-style black-and-white pictures show the couple kissing while his wife, formerly Hailey Baldwin, adjusts her husband’s bowtie, and then the two pulling faces at the camera.

The Christian ceremony took place at luxury waterfront resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, Vulture reported, where the couple arrived by speedboat on Sunday.

Justin and Hailey first married in a Manhattan courthouse in September 2018 after dating for just 12 weeks.

Read more: Justin Bieber thanks his in-laws for letting Hailey Bieber ‘marry a savage’

The “Love Yourself” singer recently posted a photo of him with the model when they first met back in 2009.

“My wife and I 🙂 where it all began,” he captioned the image.

The two stars were first romantically linked in 2015 and 2016, spent holidays together, and got matching tattoos.

Hailey recently told Vogue Australia that after initially finding marriage hard, the two have now “found a rhythm,” and “have more fun together.”

Her no.1 piece of relationship advice was: “Compromise. If you don’t want to compromise you can’t be in a relationship.”

