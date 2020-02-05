Justin and Hailey Bieber postponed their wedding ceremony for a year as he battled Lyme disease, mono, and anxiety

caption Justin and Hailey Bieber pose together at the premiere of his YouTube docuseries “Seasons” in January 2020. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

In a new interview with Elle, Hailey Bieber says she and her husband waited a year after their courthouse marriage to have a wedding ceremony due to Justin Bieber’s health challenges.

Justin Bieber’s struggles with addiction, Lyme disease, mono, and anxiety are explored in the YouTube Original docuseries “Seasons.”

The only known treatment for Lyme is antibiotics, but Bieber’s management regimen includes less conventional therapies.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s September 2019 wedding was glamorous and star-studded, but their legal marriage over a year prior was court-house simple.

In a new interview with Elle, Hailey Bieber suggests they would have done it sooner, but decided to delay due to her husband’s health challenges.

“He was really sick,” she told the publication. “He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn’t have a diagnosis.”

Bieber added that the physical challenges were made more difficult by outsiders’ speculation that Justin was on drugs. The fact that the couple themselves didn’t know what was wrong made the experience even worse.

“It was months of me being a new wife trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on,” said Bieber. “Now he’s perfectly healthy. But going through that and then trying to be like, ‘So where does our wedding fit into this?’ didn’t feel like the vibe at all.”

caption Lyme disease is often spread through infected ticks. source Shutterstock

Bieber was diagnosed with Lyme disease last year

In the new YouTube docuseries about Bieber called “Seasons,” the 25-year-old singer talked about his Lyme disease diagnosis, which came about after undergoing a series of tests with Dr. Erica Lehman, an eye doctor-turned Lyme specialist.

In the documentary, he said he was also diagnosed with Epstein Barr, or “mono,” which, like Lyme, is associated with extreme fatigue, chronic pain, and anxiety.

“Lyme disease is the fastest growing bacterial infection in the United States right now,” Lehman said in the documentary. “We know it can cause a whole spectrum of neuropsychiatric symptoms; mood changes, irritability, anxiety. Justin fits the picture of these symptoms.”

If detected early, the tick-borne disease can be treated with antibiotics, which is the only proven treatment for Lyme disease, according to the Mayo Clinic. If not, it can lead to arthritis, facial palsy, nerve pain, and heart palpitations.

Bieber, who also opened up about his addiction to weed, lean (a liquid opioid cocktail), and other drugs in the episode, said he manages his symptoms, including anxiety, in part by using a hyperbaric chamber and receiving regular IV infusions.

While there are anecdotal reports that such treatments can help, they’re not scientifically backed, Dr. Mark Calarco, national medical director for clinical diagnostics for the American Addiction Centers, told Insider this week.

“If it’s done properly and in a safe environment, the risks are low, so maybe there’s some benefit there on the individual level,” he said. “But we don’t know.”

Hailey Bieber said she is just happy the mystery of what was ailing her husband is behind them, and told Elle the experience made her especially appreciate the marriage vow “in sickness and in health.”

“We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff,” she said. “Because you never know what can happen with someone’s health.”