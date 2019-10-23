A farmer in Tennessee grew a 910-pound pumpkin and then carved it into a boat

caption Justin Ownby source Facebook/Christin Ownby

Justin Ownby, a farmer in Cleveland, Tennessee, grew a 910-pound pumpkin and carved it into a boat.

Ownby has spent four years growing giant pumpkins, his wife, Christin, told CNN.

This year, he used a seed from Tennessee’s record-breaking 1,700-pound gourd to reach his goal, and the pumpkin grew bigger than any of his previous ones.

When the gourd reached 910 pounds, Ownby hollowed out the pumpkin and harvested the seeds – then he took it for a spin in a nearby pond.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It wasn’t Cinderella’s carriage, but it was close: A farmer grew a humongous 910-pound pumpkin he grew this year and turned it into a boat.

Justin Ownby, a farmer in Cleveland, Tennessee, has spent four years growing giant pumpkins, his wife, Christin, told CNN.

Christin said that this year, he used a seed from Tennessee’s record-breaking 1,700-pound gourd to reach his goal of growing a 1,000-pound pumpkin. He didn’t quite grow a half-ton pumpkin, but he came close, with a gourd weighing in at 910 pounds.

“The largest before was 220 pounds,” Christin Ownby told CNN. “He was out there daily watering it, covering it during the heat of the day and making sure the beetles didn’t get to it.”

Read more: Trick-or-treating dates back to medieval Europe – here’s the fascinating history behind the Halloween tradition

When the gourd reached 910 pounds, Justin Ownby hollowed out the pumpkin and harvested the seeds – then took it for a spin in a nearby pond.

Christin recorded as Justin used the pumpkin as a row-boat, with someone off screen joking that he was “Washington on the Delaware!”

As Justin stood up to celebrate, his gourd went under, and he fell into the water.

But Justin’s not done growing pumpkins.

“He is hoping to break the 1,000 pound mark next year,” Christin told CNN.

Think of all the pumpkin pie.

Insider has contacted the Ownbys for comment.