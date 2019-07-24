5 things to know about Justin Sun, the crypto whiz kid who postponed a $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett

caption Sun with Jack Ma source Instagram/Justin Sun

Crypto whiz kid Justin Sun postponed a $4.6 million charity lunch with Warren Buffett scheduled for Thursday, blaming kidney stones.

The news sparked rumors about the “real” reason he had to reschedule.

Here are five things to know about the 28-year-old tech entrepreneur.

Crypto whiz kid Justin Sun postponed a $4.6 million charity lunch with Warren Buffett scheduled for Thursday, blaming a bout of kidney stones. Chinese media reported his real reason for rescheduling was that he was barred from leaving China following a laundry list of allegations that includes illegal fundraising, money laundering, gambling, and pornography.

The boss of Tron – the 11th largest cryptocurrency with a $1.5 billion market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap – and file-sharing service BitTorrrent has dismissed the rumors. Sun streamed a live video on Tuesday that seemed to show he was in San Francisco. “I feel so much better now!” he tweeted on Wednesday. “It seems I will be back to work with full speed on this Friday!”

A protégé of Alibaba founder Jack Ma

caption Alibaba founder Jack Ma source Instagram/Justin Sun

Justin Sun is a protégé of Alibaba founder and executive chairman Jack Ma. Sun’s oldest photo on Instagram shows him receiving a certificate from Ma. “Inspired by the best to shape the future for the better,” the caption reads.

Sun was the youngest member of the inaugural class at Hupan University, a Chinese business school founded by Ma in 2015, according to the South China Morning Post. Ma recruited 30 students who he believed could revolutionize the Chinese business world. Sun wrote his thesis on the blockchain industry, titling it “The Birth of a Decentralized Internet,” SCMP said. He graduated from Hupan in 2018.

An Ivy League graduate

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Sun graduated from Peking University with a bachelor’s degree in history in 2011, according to his LinkedIn page. Peking is China’s second-best university, according to Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings. Two years later, Sun earned a master’s degree in political economy from the University of Pennsylvania, one of eight prestigious US colleges that make up the Ivy League.

An entrepreneur and dealmaker

source BitTorrent

Sun joined Ripple Labs as a chief representative and adviser in Greater China at the end of 2013, according to his LinkedIn page. He worked at the cryptocurrency startup – which has received backing from Google Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and other blue-chip investors – for just over two years. Sun also founded Callme or Peiwo, China’s largest voice live-streaming app, in 2013.

In July 2017, Sun founded the Tron Foundation, a blockchain company with its own cryptocurrency that is “dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet,” his LinkedIn page states. Less than a year later, Tron acquired BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file-sharing service, for around $126 million, according to TechCrunch. Sun currently serves as CEO of Peiwo, Tron, and BitTorrent.

A millennial influencer

source Shutterstock

Sun has a powerful presence on social media. He boasts more than 1.4 million Twitter followers and has nearly 1.2 million followers on Chinese social network Weibo. He’s also posted pictures of himself posing with celebrities such as Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Forbes included Sun in its 30 under 30 Asia list in 2017, and in its 30 under 30 China list from 2015 to 2017, Sun wrote on his LinkedIn page.

A crypto advocate

caption FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on motherboard in this illustration picture source Reuters

Sun planned to use his lunch with Buffett to convert the notorious skeptic of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies into a true believer. Buffett has said Bitcoin has “no unique value” and will ultimately become worthless, and derided it as a “delusion” and “rat poison squared.”

Sun intends to execute a full-court press on Buffett during their lunch. He has invited eToro founder and CEO Yoni Assia, Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, and other crypto advocates to dine with them. He also plans to give Buffett a smartphone loaded with cryptocurrencies, he said at a conference in Taiwan earlier this month, according to the Wall Street Journal. “We want him to own his own Bitcoin or Litecoin.”

A controversial figure

After Sun announced he was rescheduling his lunch with Buffett, Chinese news outlet Caixin reported he was being held in China over accusations of illegal fundraising, gambling, money laundering, and pornography activities, citing a report by the 21st Century Business Herald.

Sun dismissed the allegations on Weibo and said he was being treated for kidney stones. “The illegal network fundraising was not true,” he wrote in Mandarin, adding that Tron “actively cooperated” with authorities to comply with regulatory requirements. He added that Tron complied with laws and regulations in Singapore, where it’s located, and the money-laundering allegation was “not true.”