Justin Theroux posted the sweetest message to his ex Jennifer Aniston on her 50th birthday

caption Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston appear to be on friendly terms. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Justin Theroux celebrated ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday by sharing a black-and-white photo of the “Friends” star on Instagram on Monday.

“Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. [heart emoji] you B,” Theroux captioned the photo.

The pair got married in 2015 and revealed their split in February 2018.

Justin Theroux shared kind words about ex-wife Jennifer Aniston to mark her 50th birthday.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday and posted a black-and-white photo of the “Friends” star wearing a tank top and showing off her toned biceps.

“Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. [heart emoji] you B,” Theroux wrote.

Theroux’s Instagram message follows Aniston’s star-studded birthday celebration, which included Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, John Mayer, Robert Downey Jr., and Ellen DeGeneres. The “Maniac” star was seemingly absent from the celebration.

Aniston’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was also in attendance. According to a source that spoke to “E! News,” Aniston and Pitt, who were married from 2000 to 2005, “definitely aren’t dating or on that path. They are friendly, but that’s it.”

Theroux and Aniston met in 2007, reportedly started dating in 2011, and got married in 2015 (days before Theroux’s 44th birthday). The stars revealed their unexpected split in February 2018, in a statement given to the Associated Press by Aniston’s publicist, Stephen Huvane.

Read more: Inside Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s Hollywood love story – and their shocking breakup

The couple explained that they “wanted to convey the truth directly,” and said that they are “two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

“Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” they added.

Theroux also opened up about their “gentle separation” in September 2018.

“The good news is that was probably the most – I’m choosing my words really carefully – it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” Theroux told the New York Times. “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.”

caption Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston revealed their breakup in February 2018. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Theroux went on to say that the split was “amicable” and the thing that changed the most is their friendship.

“It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day-to-day. But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”