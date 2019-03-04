Justin Timberlake wishes Jessica Biel a happy birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post: ‘I cherish every moment with you’

Justin Timberlake celebrated Jessica Biel’s 37th birthday by sharing a series of photos of the couple on Sunday.

“My partner in this thang called life… you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same… but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram.

The couple met in 2007, got married in Italy in 2012, and have a son named Silas (who was born in 2015).

In late January, Timberlake celebrated his birthday and shared a hilarious video of himself quietly singing “happy birthday to me” in a car, while Biel was asleep next to him.

“Gotta work tomorrow for my bday so wifey really going all out tonight,” Timberlake joked.

Timberlake and Biel first met in 2007 at a Golden Globes party. In his book, titled “Hindsight: And All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me,” Timberlake said that they began dating around that time but they weren’t exclusive.

“We were both still seeing other people, keeping ourselves safe from getting hurt, from really putting ourselves out there,” the “Filthy” singer wrote. “It took a bit for both of us to admit to ourselves that we were really, really that into each other.”

The couple continued stepping out together, but broke up in 2011. They remained friends and got back together shortly after. Timberlake and Biel got married in Italy in 2012 and Biel wore a pink dress. Timberlake also sang an original song at the event.

Now, the stars are proud parents to a son named Silas, who was born in 2015. Their child also inspired Timerblake to write his chart-topping “Trolls” song “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”