Justin Trudeau blames escalation between Trump and Iran for the deaths of 63 Canadians in the crash of Flight 752

caption Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. source Screenshot/Global News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suggested President Donald Trump bears some responsibility for Iran’s mistaken downing of a commercial airliner last week.

Trudeau argued in a new interview that Iran never would have shot the plane down – killing all 176 passengers and crew members, including 63 Canadians – if tensions between the US and Iran hadn’t recently escalated.

“If there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families,” Trudeau told Global News.

“This is something that happens when you have conflict and war,” Trudeau added. “Innocents bear the brunt of it, and it is a reminder why all of us need to work so hard on de-escalation.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suggested that President Donald Trump bears some responsibility for Iran’s downing of a commercial plane last week – an accident that happened hours after Iran retaliated against the US for assassinating its top military leader.

In a new interview, Trudeau argued that Iran never would have shot the plane down – killing all 176 passengers and crew members, including 63 Canadians – if the conflict between the US and Iran hadn’t recently escalated.

“If there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families,” Trudeau told Canada’s Global News in an interview Monday.

Trump’s decision to kill Iran’s top military commander, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, sparked fears of a larger confrontation between the two countries.

Iran retaliated by launching a missile strike against two air bases in Iraq that were housing US troops. It then shot down Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 just minutes after it took off from Tehran in what the government called a tragic accident that took place as Iran was anticipating a US counterattack.

“This is something that happens when you have conflict and war,” Trudeau added. “Innocents bear the brunt of it, and it is a reminder why all of us need to work so hard on de-escalation, moving forward to reduce tensions and find a pathway that doesn’t involve further conflict and killing.”

Trudeau echoed the sentiment of other close US allies who felt undermined by the Trump’s unilateral actions toward Iran.

The Canadian leader said he “obviously” would have preferred that the US government warn him that it was planning the deadly strike against Soleimani.

Nearly half of the people traveling on Flight 752 were Iranian, and the Iranian government’s acknowledgment Friday that it shot down the aircraft has sparked days of protests in Tehran and other Iranian cities.