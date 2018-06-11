The internet is going wild over a conspiracy theory that Justin Trudeau has fake eyebrows

caption A theory that Justin Trudeau has fake eyebrows took over the Internet on Monday. source Chris Wattie/Reuters

A viral video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau giving a press conference appeared to show his left eyebrow “falling off.”

Twitter users ran wild with the theory and made lots of jokes, including a parody account.

However, it looks like the “falling off” was an optical illusion created by poor lighting.

This year’s annual G7 summit was marked by tensions and harsh words exchanged between President Donald Trump and other world leaders over trade.

But Twitter users went wild over another, much less serious issue: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows.

A video posted of Trudeau delivering a press conference appeared to show Trudeau’s left eyebrow “falling off” his face.

Just because the media made fun of Harper's helmet hair and Trump's wispy whatever-that-is, doesn't mean that Trudeau's eyebrows are fair game. Shame on you. Shame on you all. (via @davidd_dds) pic.twitter.com/OTmoEvveFg — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) June 9, 2018

“Trudeau eyebrows” started trending on Google, and Twitter users began rapidly speculating that Trudeau wears fake eyebrows glued to his face. Many had a little fun at his expense:

BREAKING: Canadian Mounties have launched a desperate search for Justin Trudeau's missing eyebrow. DO NOT approach the eyebrow, which is believed to be searching for a Labatt's and may be armed. pic.twitter.com/vI72kRVscZ — Lee Stranahan (@stranahan) June 11, 2018

Justin Trudeau is upset because he has found out that Donald Trump is putting up Tariffs on fake eyebrows???? pic.twitter.com/Nu3HpmTLAx — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) June 10, 2018

Justin Trudeau's eyebrow just stole my whiskey and drove off in my car — Böb Jänke (@Bob_Janke) June 10, 2018

If you think our relationship with Canada is strained now, wait until President Trump tweets about Justin Trudeau's fake eyebrows. — Mack Mariani (@MackMariani) June 10, 2018

Someone even created a parody account for Trudeau’s eyebrows:

Just so you know, yes it's true. Justin Trudeau wears fake eyebrows and takes really good care of us most of the time. But he's really intimidated by @realDonaldTrump, and the sweat loosened the glue that keeps us attached. No biggie — Trudeau's Eyebrows (@TrudeausEyebro1) June 10, 2018

But it doesn’t seem like Trudeau has fake eyebrows after all. Several people pointed out that his brows are naturally thicker and darker on the bottom and get thinner and lighter toward the top. That combined with harsh, unflattering studio lights created the optical illusion of an eyebrow “falling off” his face.