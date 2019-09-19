Second photo shows Justin Trudeau at 2001 ‘Arabian Nights’ party, where he seems to be the only one in brownface

caption This photo of Justin Trudeau in blackface was published in the West Point Grey Academy newsletter in April 2001. source Wayback Machine/West Point Grey Academy

An archived newsletter from the school where Justin Trudeau wore brownface at a 2001 “Arabian Nights” party shows a second image of the now-prime minister.

The newsletter includes 11 photographs, showing around 40 party-goers. Trudeau is the only one in brownface.

Business Insider located the April 2001 edition of West Point Grey Academy’s monthly newsletter, which printed pictures of the fundraising gala.

Trudeau admitted on Wednesday the costume was racist, and said: “I shouldn’t have done it. I should have known better, but I didn’t.”

Trudeau on Wednesday admitted that wearing an Aladdin costume and using brown paint on his skin for a gala event at West Point Grey Academy in 2001 was racist, and apologized.

Images of the party, which raised $160,000 for the school, held at Vancouver’s Fairmont Waterfront Hotel, were published in the school’s monthly newsletter in April 2001.

Business Insider unearthed an archived copy of the newsletter, which published 11 photos of the event. The document was stored by the WayBack Machine internet archive, which said the newsletter was once hosted on the school website. It is no longer there.

The photographs show around 40 people at the party. Only Trudeau can be seen in brownface. Here are some of them:

caption Guests attend a party at the school where Justin Trudeau taught in 2001. source Wayback Machine/West Point Grey Academy

Trudeau taught at the private school in eastern Vancouver at the time. He was 29 when the photo was taken.

Time magazine were first to publish a photo of the Canadian prime minister in brownface at the party on Wednesday which came from a copy of the school’s yearbook “The View.”

When asked about it by reporters later that day Trudeau said: “I shouldn’t have done it. I should have known better, but I didn’t. And I’m really sorry.”