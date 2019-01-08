Wild angle shows the ridiculous circus catch Clemson breakout receiver Justyn Ross made while shredding Alabama

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-
Justyn Ross and the Clemson Tigers are having themselves a night.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

  • Clemson’s offense got rolling vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff championship game.
  • The Tigers’ big lead came thanks in large part to a stellar performance from wide receiver Justyn Ross.
  • Ross had two wild catches on a single scoring drive that exemplified the unreal night Clemson had.

The Clemson Tigers; offensive performance in the College Football Playoff championship game was thanks in no small part to a stellar performance from wide receiver Justyn Ross.

With the Tigers already holding a comfortable 37-16 lead in the second half, one might think they’d take the foot off the gas a bit, but instead, Ross and his Clemson teammates remained at full throttle.

In the third, Clemson faced a long third down, when freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a ball wide to Ross on the sideline.

The pass looked uncatchable, but Ross made an amazing one-handed play on the ball to bring it in and move the chains for the Tigers.

The video itself is quite impressive, but Ross’ ridiculous catch might be even better appreciated through still shots:

It was his second circus catch of the drive.