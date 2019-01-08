Wild angle shows the ridiculous circus catch Clemson breakout receiver Justyn Ross made while shredding Alabama

- source
- Clemson’s offense got rolling vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff championship game.
- The Tigers’ big lead came thanks in large part to a stellar performance from wide receiver Justyn Ross.
- Ross had two wild catches on a single scoring drive that exemplified the unreal night Clemson had.
The Clemson Tigers; offensive performance in the College Football Playoff championship game was thanks in no small part to a stellar performance from wide receiver Justyn Ross.
With the Tigers already holding a comfortable 37-16 lead in the second half, one might think they’d take the foot off the gas a bit, but instead, Ross and his Clemson teammates remained at full throttle.
In the third, Clemson faced a long third down, when freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a ball wide to Ross on the sideline.
The pass looked uncatchable, but Ross made an amazing one-handed play on the ball to bring it in and move the chains for the Tigers.
JUSTYN ROSS IS A GROWN MAN pic.twitter.com/658c9uspno
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 8, 2019
The video itself is quite impressive, but Ross’ ridiculous catch might be even better appreciated through still shots:
W H A T #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/yeo7sZuPa2
— The Ringer (@ringer) January 8, 2019
It was his second circus catch of the drive.
