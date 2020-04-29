Juul CEO addresses report on impending mass layoffs in leaked memo

Juul Labs CEO K.C. Crosthwaite sent a memo to staffers on Wednesday addressing a report that the company planned to lay off 800 to 950 employees, or roughly one-third of its staff.

Juul Labs CEO K.C. Crosthwaite sent out an internal memo Wednesday saying the company has “hard decisions to make” following a report that Juul was planning to lay off one-third of its staff.

“As we have seen before, information has leaked to the press about potential headcount reductions,” Crosthwaite said in the memo, which was obtained by Business Insider. “I know it’s frustrating to hear incomplete information from the press before you hear it from us.”

“As I shared at our All Hands last week, we are continuing to evaluate our operations and the best way to position our company for the long term,” Crosthwaite continued. “We have made hard decisions over the last six moths, and we still have hard decisions to make. You have my word that I will bring you all together when we have final decisions and details to announce.”

The memo came shortly after the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Juul planned to cut about 800 to 950 workers, accounting for about one-third of its staff. The report cited people familiar with the matter.

The cuts are not related to the coronavirus, a source told the Journal.

In response to the Journal’s report, a Juul spokesperson told Business Insider: “As part of our ongoing reset, we are constantly evaluating our operations and the best way to position our company for the long term. We remain focused on earning the trust of our stakeholders to advance the potential for harm reduction for adult smokers while combating underage use. We have nothing to announce at this time.”

Juul has faced a number of challenges in the last year, including bans on certain products, warnings from national regulators, investigations by members of Congress, and questions about its products’ health impacts.

