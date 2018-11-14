Juul will soon stop selling flavored e-cigarette packs in retail stores, but a workaround could make the ban pointless

caption When I asked one smoke shop employee if he was concerned, he pointed out his selection of non-Juul pods, which were displayed in Juul pod boxes right next to the real Juul pods. source Julia Naftulin

On Tuesday, Juul announced it will no longer accept retail store orders for its flavored pods in an effort to lessen and eventually eliminate teen e-cigarette use.

Offerings from other e-cigarette companies, however, could make the ban pointless.

E-cigarette company eonsmoke sells flavored nicotine pods that are compatible with Juul pens, making it easy for users to find flavored alternatives to Juul.

The quality of alternative pods is questionable, though, with some people saying they could leak or burn.

In an effort to see if the Juul news led to an increase in pod sales, I visited several smoke shops in Manhattan’s East Village. I expected to see empty shelves from people trying to stock up. Instead, I found shelves lined with plenty of third-party pods that are marketed as compatible with Juul products.

When I asked one employee if he was concerned, he merely pointed to his vast selection of non-Juul pods, which the store displayed inside old Juul pod cartons and marked as being compatible with Juul pens. The brand eonsmoke, for example, offers similar flavors as the now-banned Juul pod flavors, like Watermelon, Silky Strawberry, Mango, Cool Mint, and Caffe Latte. You can buy their pods online, too.

With the flavor pod ban currently in place, some people may be turning to these packs, as many shop owners are increasing the price of their remaining Juul pod inventory. One smoke shop employee said his store is selling the pods for $19, but noticed shops in other neighborhoods selling the remainder of their flavored pods for $30 a pop. Eonsmoke sells a four-pack of nicotine pods on its website for $14.99, a fraction of the price of the Juul pods I saw in the East Village.

Some Juul users may be unaware of third-party pods

One Juul user, Katie Thornton, has been Juuling for six months but didn’t know third-party, Juul-compatible pods existed. If her favorite Juul pod flavor, mango, becomes inaccessible at her local gas station, Thornton says she will likely seek any alternative to Juul.

“It crossed my mind to get a different brand of smoking device like the Suorin,” Thornton told INSIDER. “They all do the same thing, so if it becomes less accessible and the flavors aren’t what I want, I will probably choose to change brands.”

Reviews of alternative pods are mixed

There are mixed reviews about the quality of eonsmoke pods. In a Reddit thread about eonsmoke products, zEddi3 mentioned that the sides of the pod don’t match up exactly with the pen base, but the flavors and overall quality were “well worth the 3 to 4-day shipping it takes to get to you.”

Another Reddit user, billy_339, said, “Eon burns for me. I’m always popping the pod out and rubbing to gold plates on my shirt to get rid of the burnt taste. The flavor is good, but they burn and leak sometimes,” they said.

That said, real Juul pods can have the same defects, Isaiah Rapp, another Juul user, told INSIDER.

“Every now and then a pod will be totally salty and will leak or won’t work and that is frustrating,” Rapp, who has been using Juul product for about a year and a half, said. He added that he would be open to giving non-Juul pods a shot because of their competitive price point.

The FDA has yet to determine a full course of action for e-cigarettes, but they did suggest implementing a law that bans all e-cigarette products, including Juul and other e-cig brands. “We’re especially focused on the flavored e-cigarettes,” Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a September release. “And we’re seriously considering a policy change that would lead to the immediate removal of these flavored products from the market.”

