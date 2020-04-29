Juul is reportedly planning to cut one-third of its staff

Juul is planning to cut about one-third of its staff, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“As part of our ongoing reset, we are constantly evaluating our operations and the best way to position our company for the long term,” a Juul spokesperson told the Journal.

Juul Labs is reportedly planning to cut about 800 to 950 workers, accounting for about one-third of its staff, Jennifer Maloney reports for The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

The cuts are not related to the coronavirus, a source told the Journal.

Juul did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Juul has faced a number of challenges in the last year, including bans on certain products, warnings from national regulators, investigations by members of Congress, and questions about its products’ health impacts.

