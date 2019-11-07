Juul has pulled its most popular flavor in a last-ditch effort to stop teens from vaping

source An ad on Juul’s website from 2016.

Juul is halting sales of its mint vaping cartridges, the e-cigarette company’s most popular flavor.

The news comes on the heels of new research suggesting that mint and mango are the top flavors among high school students who Juul.

It’s been a rough month for Juul.

On the heels of new research released this week suggesting that mint and mango are the most popular flavors among high school students who use Juuls, the e-cigarette giant has announced it will stop selling its mint-flavored refillable cartridges.

The mint-flavored options were Juul’s best seller, accounting for roughly two-thirds of total Juul pod sales in February 2019, according to a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by a former Juul executive last week. The lawsuit said sales of the mint pods had doubled from the previous September.

In a press release emailed to Business Insider, Juul said it would immediately stop accepting orders for the mint-flavored pods from retail partners and stop selling them online as well.

According to the release, Juul’s decision was based partially on new research released this week which found that mint and mango were the most popular flavors among high school students who use Juul’s devices.

“These results are unacceptable,” Juul Labs CEO KC Crosthwaite said in the release, adding, “that is why we must reset the vapor category in the US and earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with regulators, Attorneys General, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use.”

This isn’t the first time Juul has shelved its flavored products.

Last year, Juul halted in-store sales of its mango, fruit, cucumber and cream varieties. This November, the company extended that ban to online sales. This time around, Juul chose to stop selling the mint flavors online and in stores at the same time, the first time the company has done so.

The move comes at a critical time for the most popular e-cigarette company in America.

Beginning this fall, Juul lost a series of top executives including CEO Kevin Burns, chief marketing officer Craig Brommers, and chief financial officer Tim Danaher. Around the same time, the Wall Street Journal revealed that Juul was planning to cut 500 jobs before year’s end.

At the end of October, Marlboro maker Altria slashed the value of its Juul investment by roughly a third, downgrading Juul’s valuation from a staggering $38 billion to $24 billion.