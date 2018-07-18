Juventus sold $60 million worth of Ronaldo jerseys in 24 hours — almost half his transfer fee

caption Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic no.7 jersey. source Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo fever is gripping Juventus FC.

One of the planet’s most successful soccer players has only recently joined the Italian giant, but the club has already sold $60 million in shirts, has seen its stock price increase almost 40%, and has gained over a million new followers on its social media channels.

Ronaldo said he wanted to take Juventus to a “higher level.”

But it looks like he’s already done that – and he’s not even kicked a ball yet.

Juventus, the biggest soccer club in Italy, has already sold $60 million worth of Ronaldo jerseys in just 24 hours – that’s more than half his transfer fee.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in a $129.3 million deal (£99.2 million) last week, but the Italian club will not recuperate the bulk of the transfer fee from shirt sales alone as, typically, clubs only receive 10-15% of the revenue the kit manufacturer generates (in this case, Adidas). It is therefore likely that Juventus will only see $6 million to $9 million of this money.

Regardless, Juventus is still feeling the effects of buying one of the planet’s most famous athletes.

When news broke of Ronaldo’s intended move, Juventus shares popped almost 40%. The club also witnessed a massive social media boost as its channels gained over 1.5 million new followers in a single day.

Speaking of his transfer, Ronaldo said that he hopes to “take Juventus to an even higher level,” according to the BBC. The Guardian reported that he also said he “wanted to leave his mark on the history of Juventus.”

It looks like he may have already done those things without even kicking a ball.