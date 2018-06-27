K-pop group BLACKPINK is busy breaking records – but they still find time to teach fans their dance moves

K-Pop group BLACKPINK are not only absurdly popular, they’re now breaking all sorts of records.
The all-female quartet broke a record for K-Pop girl groups set by the Wonder Girls almost a decade ago when the latter’s “Nobody” made its debut and peaked at number 76 in 2009 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
BLACKPINK’s latest single “DDU-DU DDU-DU” did even better by coming in at number 55 and the news coincided with the release of their first mini-album titled “Square Up”.
The group which comprises Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa is also breaking records on Youtube, with that track becoming the fastest K-pop girl group music video to surpass 20 million views.
As of the time of writing, the music video is still trending at number 10 and has amassed over a total of 107 million views.
“Square Up” is also the highest-charting album to date by an all-female K-pop group when it made its debut at number 40 on Billboard 200. Not only that, it also topped the World Albums chart.
BLACKPINK is also number 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, making them the first all-female K-pop act to top the list.
To celebrate their success of their hit single and EP, the group has released a special video for their Singaporean fans via Spotify Singapore’s Twitter page, where they teach viewers their now iconic dance moves.
#BLACKPINK is here to teach you how to 🔫🔫🔫🔫 https://t.co/f5D8NxW06u #BLINK pic.twitter.com/2jIwRYnTbu
— Spotify Singapore (@SpotifySG) June 26, 2018
Congratulations, BLACKPINK, world domination awaits. And if you haven’t heard of them, check out their Instagram account which has over 10 million followers.