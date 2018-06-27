K-pop group BLACKPINK is busy breaking records – but they still find time to teach fans their dance moves

Korean pop group BLACKPINK has broken records following the release of their new EP. Facebook/BLACKPINK

K-Pop group BLACKPINK are not only absurdly popular, they’re now breaking all sorts of records.

The all-female quartet broke a record for K-Pop girl groups set by the Wonder Girls almost a decade ago when the latter’s “Nobody” made its debut and peaked at number 76 in 2009 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

BLACKPINK’s latest single “DDU-DU DDU-DU” did even better by coming in at number 55 and the news coincided with the release of their first mini-album titled “Square Up”.

The group which comprises Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa is also breaking records on Youtube, with that track becoming the fastest K-pop girl group music video to surpass 20 million views.

As of the time of writing, the music video is still trending at number 10 and has amassed over a total of 107 million views.

“Square Up” is also the highest-charting album to date by an all-female K-pop group when it made its debut at number 40 on Billboard 200. Not only that, it also topped the World Albums chart.

BLACKPINK is also number 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, making them the first all-female K-pop act to top the list.

To celebrate their success of their hit single and EP, the group has released a special video for their Singaporean fans via Spotify Singapore’s Twitter page, where they teach viewers their now iconic dance moves.

Congratulations, BLACKPINK, world domination awaits. And if you haven’t heard of them, check out their Instagram account which has over 10 million followers.